New anime movie Chainsaw Man unveils its popcorn bucket design, and it's surprisingly adorable

The Chainsaw Man movie's popcorn bucket is so cute, it's enough to convince us that this cursed trend might not be so bad after all.

The new anime flick, which is officially titled Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, is the latest title rolling out a snack dispenser as part of its marketing, following in the footsteps of Spy x Family and Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle. As you can see below, it's a plastic version of Pochita, the dog-like devil, who is also, quite literally, protagonist Denji's heart.

Once the most feared devil in Hell, since he could erase any other devils' existence by eating them, Pochita sacrificed himself to save Denji to repay an old debt – subsequently turning him into a human-devil hybrid.

Here’s the Pochita popcorn bucket 🍿A limited amount release when #ChainsawManMovie hits theaters this ThursdayAvailable at @Cinemark 🤝 @chainsawman_en pic.twitter.com/NpP9qKH8E3October 22, 2025

For now, it seems like the design is only available in the US and Mexico, though that hasn't stopped global fans from coveting the collectors' item. "I can imagine myself buying 15 of these for no reason," one admitted on Twitter, while another reacted: "You will be mine."

"Be honest - y'all eating popcorn out of this or putting it on display?" joked a third.

Directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara, working from a script by Hiroshi Seko (Jujutsu Kaisen 0), Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc adapts the fifth and sixth volumes of Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga. With that, it sees Denji (voiced by Kikunosuke Toya/Ryan Colt Levy) thrust into his most dangerous, emotional battle yet after he meets Reze, a charming barista with a deadly secret.

GamesRadar+ gave it four out of five stars in our review, describing it as a "surprisingly effective romance" and "impressive blood-and-guts spectacle". At the time of writing, it holds a 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc releases in UK and US theaters on October 29, 10 days on from its Japan release.