Netflix partners with Jujutsu Kaisen studio MAPPA, with exclusive new anime coming for subscribers

News
More anime is headed to Netflix

Jujutsu Kaisen season 3
(Image credit: Gege Akutami/Shueisha/JUJUTSU KAISEN Project)

Netflix is teaming up with studio MAPPA to continue the streaming platform's global domination when it comes to popular anime.

Per a new press release, Netflix and MAPPA have entered into a "strategic partnership" that will allow the two companies to "work together on new projects with a global perspective, from story development to merchandise," with Netflix "exclusively streaming a slate of original MAPPA-produced anime titles to members worldwide."

"At Netflix, we also value the passion and dedication of creators," Kaata Sakamoto, Vice President of Content - Japan at Netflix said in a statement. "By combining MAPPA's unique approach to anime production with Netflix's global reach – and the courage to take risks, which is essential to creating compelling content – we hope to further expand the possibilities of anime. We are fully committed to delivering new works and excitement to fans around the world.”

