Netflix partners with Jujutsu Kaisen studio MAPPA, with exclusive new anime coming for subscribers

Netflix is teaming up with studio MAPPA to continue the streaming platform's global domination when it comes to popular anime.

Per a new press release, Netflix and MAPPA have entered into a "strategic partnership" that will allow the two companies to "work together on new projects with a global perspective, from story development to merchandise," with Netflix "exclusively streaming a slate of original MAPPA-produced anime titles to members worldwide."

This makes perfect sense given the fact that more than half of Netflix viewers tune into anime, with the numbers tripling over the last five years. Perhaps most excitingly, the press release also states that multiple new anime projects are now on the way.

MAPPA is the studio behind wildly popular anime television shows such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, Ranma 1/2, and Kakegurui Twin. The studio also produced The Rose of Versailles, based on the 1972 manga of the same name, which premiered exclusively on Netflix in 2025.

"At Netflix, we also value the passion and dedication of creators," Kaata Sakamoto, Vice President of Content - Japan at Netflix said in a statement. "By combining MAPPA's unique approach to anime production with Netflix's global reach – and the courage to take risks, which is essential to creating compelling content – we hope to further expand the possibilities of anime. We are fully committed to delivering new works and excitement to fans around the world.”

For more, check out all the new anime coming in the winter block, or, check out our Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 release schedule for all the latest on the anime's streaming plans.