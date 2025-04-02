50 years after the beloved manga was released, Netflix announces a brand new anime adaptation of The Rose of Versailles with a stunning and nostalgic trailer

News
By published

The Rose of Versailles is hitting Netflix this month

The Rose of Versailles
(Image credit: Netflix)

A brand new anime adaptation of The Rose of Versailles is coming to Netflix - and we're ready to be dazzled and enchanted.

Per the official synopsis, this late 18th-century tale of romance and fate "unfolds during the turbulent French Revolution vividly bringing to life the world of Oscar – a beautiful woman raised as a boy by a distinguished general – and an ensemble of unforgettable characters." The film was announced back in 2022 as a celebration of the manga's 50th anniversary. You can watch the stunning trailer below.

Directed by Ai Yoshimura (Daily Lives of High School Boys) and written by Tomoko Konparu (Dance with Devils: Fortuna), the film stars the voices of Miyuki Sawashiro, Aya Hirano, Toshiyuki Toyonaga, and Kazuki Kato. The English voice cast includes Caitlin Glass, Megan Shipman, Karen Strassman, Ryan Colt Levy, Andy Delos Santos, Brandon McInnis, Daman Mills, Talon Warburton, Greg Whipple, Smosh's own Damian Haas, J Michael Tatum, Kiff VandenHeuvel, Barbara Goodson, Alejandro Saab, Jon Hall, and Shelby Young.

The Rose of Versailles | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube The Rose of Versailles | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

The manga, written by Ryoko Ikeda, first hit shelves in 1972. A stage musical (the first of many) premiered in Japan in 1974, followed by a live-action movie in 1979 and an animated film in 1985. A revival of the manga was released in 2013, with a playable visual novel coming out in 2019.

The Rose of Versailles premiered in Japan on January 31, and is set to hit Netflix on April 30. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies to stream right now.

See more Movies News
Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Writer, Tv & Film

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

