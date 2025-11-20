Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 trailer is a magical reminder that anime's new GOAT won't give up its crown anytime soon

The first trailer for Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 is here, with the titular mage making her way towards Himmel's resting place with Fern and Stark still in tow.

As you can see below, the second season of Frieren is intent on matching the tone and splendor of the beloved first season (there's a reason why it's currently the highest-rated anime of all time, after all).

Frieren, too, appears to be on the verge of an epiphany, both in terms of how she reacts to the world around her and her true feelings for the now-deceased Himmel.

Frieren and her party return.Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 2 premieres on January 16, 2026!Watch the latest trailer featuring the new ending theme song “The Story of Us” by milet.Streaming on Crunchyroll and other platforms worldwide.Stay tuned for more updates! pic.twitter.com/DiV2XsPdFFNovember 20, 2025

The first season ended with Fern receiving her official status as a First Class mage (Frieren having 'failed' thanks to the arbitrary testing of instructor Serie). Now, the band of new heroes are able to head further north towards their final destination of Aureole. There, Frieren will be able to say goodbye, and maybe something more, to former friend Himmel.

Along the way, expect the trio to take on more adventures, fight remnants of the Demon King's army, and share some reminiscing about the legendary band of heroes who helped save the world from destruction.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 will adapt the manga's Continued Northern Travels arc, while also making headway towards the Goddess's Monument arc.

Earlier this year, Frieren actor Atsumi Tanezaki revealed in July she would be taking a health-related break from her anime voice duties, though it is not expected to affect the rollout of Frieren's second season.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 is released on January 16. For more, check out our guides to best anime and all our picks for next winter's new anime releases.