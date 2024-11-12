Doctor Doom is now Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers and Fantastic Four are going to do something about it in One World Under Doom #1 first look

Doctor Doom is officially the Sorcerer Supreme of the Marvel Universe, having seized the title from Doctor Strange in Marvel's summer Blood Hunt crossover. Now, Marvel is moving into the One World Under Doom status quo, complete with a nine issue limited series of the same name by Fantastic Four writer Ryan North, artist RB Silva, and colorist David Curiel - and the publisher has just released an expanded look at the first issue, along with a slew of variant covers.

Here's a gallery of interior pages which include two previously released pages, and two brand new ones that show Doom meeting up with Baron Zemo in preparation of an attack on Latveria by the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and their allies. It also includes the main cover for One World Under Doom #1 by Ben Harvey, along with variants by series artist RB Silva, Rose Besch, Nick Bradshaw, John Tyler Christopher, Rod Reis, and Will Sliney, as well as a 'Hidden Gem' variant cover by Mike Mignola which brings back classic Doctor Doom art by the Hellboy creator.

Check it out:

Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"One World Under Doom! Six months ago, Doctor Victor Von Doom became Sorcerer Supreme - then disappeared behind Latveria's closed borders. For most, there’s enough going on in the world that Doom's absence is not a priority, and some time without him feels like a blessing," reads Marvel's official description of One World Under Doom #1.

"Only a few recognize it for what it truly was... the calm before the storm. It is a storm that has now arrived. The world has woken up to a new reality: Doctor Doom, Earth's Sorcerer Supreme, has magically taken over every broadcast medium on the planet and declared himself Emperor of the World - the ruler of a new United Latveria!" it continues. "And shockingly, impossibly, all of Earth's leaders seem to be going along with this. Luckily, whether it's mind control or Doombots, whatever's affecting them hasn't affected Earth's heroes - and so they quickly form a strike team to stop Doom's machinations.

"But will they succeed? And what happens when some begin to welcome their new Emperor with open arms, clamoring for One World Under Doom?"

Marvel is comparing the One World Under Doom status quo to its 2008 Dark Reign branding, in which Norman Osborn took over as director of SHIELD, turning it into HAMMER while also assembling his own personal Dark Avengers team as the Iron Patriot. Dark Reign concluded with Siege, which brought the floating city of Asgard crashing down to Earth, leading to the death of Loki and the reassembly of the Avengers.

"Doom, to me, is the ultimate villain, because even when he loses he wins. He's not some guy you can punch a bunch until he stops doing crimes: he's a man who has thought deeply about how to achieve precisely what he wants, and how to ensure others are manipulated into supporting him,"says writer Ryan North in a statement. "One World Under Doom opens after Doom has taken over the world overnight, and there is a mystery in how he did it, how he got everyone to acquiesce to his rule - but there's also a bigger and more terrifying question: now that he's taken over the world, what is he going to do with it? And what will the Fantastic Four and the Avengers do to stop him?"

One World Under Doom #1 goes on sale February 12.

