Doctor Doom will become emperor of the Marvel Universe in Marvel's "biggest and most shocking event ever"

Doctor Doom became the Sorcerer Supreme in the climactic finale of this summer's big Blood Hunt event, and now, in 2025, we'll see what he's been up to since he took on the mantle in a new five-issue limited series titled The Rise of Emperor Doom by Fantastic Four writer Ryan North and artist RB Silva.

And if that sounds ominous to you, Marvel's heroes all agree, as they'll be organizing to deal with Doom's machinations, which include taking over Earth's broadcast channels to send his messages, and potentially even manipulating world leaders for his own ends.

But now, with Doom's schemes starting to come to fruition, the heroes of the Marvel Universe will unite to take him on - at least until some of them start falling under his spell.

"One World Under Doom sees Doctor Doom coming out of [Latveria], and overnight, taking over the world," writer Ryan North said in Marvel's Next Big Thing panel at New York Comic Con, where the series was announced. "Every country is a province of a united Latveria, and everyone answers to Doom, and he is going to make some changes ... He gets to show the world that he's the greatest at what he does, and that might not be great for people not named Victor Von Doom."

"One World Under Doom is the umbrella, impacting not just The Rise of Emperor Doom, but the entire Marvel Universe," added Marvel executive editor Tom Brevoort. "To the Avengers, Spider-Man and more…Doom is going to impact every corner of the universe for 2025."

Here's an early look at some interior art from Rise of Emperor Doom #1, along with the cover by Ben Harvey, and a promo image for the limited series:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"The world has woken up to a new reality: Doctor Doom, Earth's Sorcerer Supreme, has magically taken over every broadcast medium on the planet and declared himself Emperor of the World - the ruler of a new United Latveria! And shockingly, impossibly, all of Earth's leaders seem to be going along with this," reads Marvel's official description of The Rise of Emperor Doom #1.

"Luckily, whether it's mind control or Doombots, whatever's affecting them hasn't affected Earth's heroes - and so they quickly form a strike team to stop Doom's machinations," it continues. "But will they succeed? And what happens when some begin to welcome their new Emperor with open arms, clamoring for One World Under Doom? Marvel's biggest and most shocking event ever begins right here, with The Rise Of Emperor Doom #1."

The Rise of Emperor Doom #1 goes on sale in February with a cover by Ben Harvey, seen above.

