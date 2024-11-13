Red Hulk gets his own comic series just in time for Captain America: Brave New World

Just as the Red Hulk is getting big attention thanks to his role in 2025's Captain America: Brave New World film, Marvel Comics is giving 'Big Red' back his own ongoing comic book series written by Benjamin Percy of Wolverine and Ghost Rider fame, with art by Geoff Shaw, who worked with Percy on the Wolverine/Ghost Rider crossover story Weapons of Vengeance.

Marvel is billing the series as part of its new 'One World Under Doom' status quo, in which Doctor Doom, now the Sorcerer Supreme, sets about his master plans for Earth, while the heroes do their best to resist. In the new Red Hulk comic, Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross will return to the role after having previously lost his ability to Hulk out. He recently regained that power, and now, he'll have to use every ounce of his strength to escape from Latveria, where Doctor Doom is holding him prisoner.

"RED HULK RAGES INTO ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM! Thunderbolt Ross - in a cell deep below the ground - is a prisoner of Doctor Doom and he is not alone," reads Marvel's official description of Red Hulk #1. "Brilliant military, criminal and political minds have been gathered against their will in a prison complex that serves as a "think tank" to help carry out Doom's plan for global domination. But the Red Hulk has other plans! Guest starring Machine Man, Deathlok and more!"

Here's a gallery of covers for Red Hulk #1 including the main cover by series artist Geoffrey Shaw, along with variants by Adam Kubert, Todd Nauck, and John Romita, Jr:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Thunderbolt Ross originally became the Red Hulk after the story World War Hulk, working with MODOK and the Leader to harness not just the power of Gamma, but also the power of Cosmic Energy to transform him. His identity was originally a secret, with the reveal that the Red Hulk was actually Thunderbolt Ross shaking the Marvel Universe.

"When I learned about the One World Under Doom event, my mind immediately went to Thunderbolt Ross. A global takeover would not be tolerated by a man who bleeds red, white, and blue (but especially RED)," states writer Benjamin Percy in the announcement.

"So I proposed a story in which Ross would be kidnapped by Doom and forced into a 'Think Tank' prison in which he would test out various war-time scenarios. That's where we begin - in a book that does not give you a second to breathe," he continues. "It moves and moves and moves with constant action and tension. Geoff Shaw is a brilliant and brutal artist who I worked with on the Wolverine/Ghost Rider crossover: Weapons of Vengeance. We planned this not just as an action showpiece, but as a war book. Get ready for a Hulk-sized assault on the senses."

Comic deals, prizes and latest news Get the best comic news, insights, opinions, analysis and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Prior to Red Hulk #1, a prelude story by Percy and Shaw will appear in the oversized Incredible Hulk #800/#19 which will set the stage for the ongoing title.

"Hulk has always been my favorite Marvel character, so to play in this gamma irradiated sand box has been a dream come true," adds Shaw. "Add Doctor Doom to the mix, arguably the Villain-of-all-villains, and artistically it's an embarrassment of riches. We're going to rock your red socks off!"

Captain America: Brave New World releases in theaters February 1, followed by Red Hulk #1 on February 26.

Check out the best Hulk stories of all time.