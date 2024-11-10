New Captain America: Brave New World trailer gives us our best look yet at Harrison Ford as Red Hulk as he battles Sam Wilson

I have to say, these upcoming MCU films are looking strong, with the latest trailer for Captain America: Brave New World showing us an exciting battle between Red Hulk and the new Captain America.

Revealed yesterday, November 9, 2024, we now know a lot more about the plot for the next Captain America movie, starring Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, the new Cap. He's sporting a patriotic red, white, and blue colour scheme as well as stars and stripes on his suit. We first saw this get up in the finale of the Falcon and the Winter Soldier, so it'll be cool to see it on the big screen.

Giancarlo Esposito plays the big bad Sidewinder, leader of the Serpent Society. In the trailer, he seems to be the man responsible for an assassination attempt on President Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross, played by Harrison Ford.

Captain America: Brave New World | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The trailer paints a picture of mystery and intrigue, as Sam is called someone who "likes to play dress up and blindly execute the state's orders" and must ask himself "who's playing who?" The United States is on "the brink of war" with some unnamed enemy, and it seems Sidewinder will be an integral part of that story.

The juiciest part of the trailer is a fight between Sam and Ross, after the president has transformed into the Red Hulk. He launches a car at Sam who flips over it and slices it in half with one of his wings. They seem like allies at the start, so it will be interesting to see what leads them to this moment.

Captain America: Brave New World is due to come out February 14, 2025 – if you can't take a date, take a mate. We also got a new trailer for Thunderbolts, and it looks surprisngly good, too.

If you want to catch up on the MCU so far before you see this, check out our Marvel timeline guide so you can watch all the shows and films you need to, in order.