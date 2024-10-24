Marvel reveals its full slate of January 2025 comics and covers featuring the X-Men, Spider-Man, the Avengers and more

Marvel Comics is prepping us for the new year by dropping its full January 2025 solicitations, including a whole slew of new titles across the Marvel Universe.

First up, capitalizing on the success of this summer's big blockbuster hit, Marvel is unleashing Deadpool/Wolverine #1, teaming up the two unkillable killing machines in their own ongoing series. Then there's even more Wolverine action dropping in January with Ultimate Wolverine #1, which turns Wolverine into the Winter Soldier.

Elsewhere in the Marvel Universe, a new generation of teen heroes is coming together in New Champions #1, which brings more of the sidekicks who debuted as speculative characters on variant covers into official continuity.

At the same time, Sam Wilson, Captain America #1 puts Steve Rogers' co-Captain America back in his own title for a limited series which also brings in the Red Hulk in advance of the film Captain America: Brave New World.

But that's just scratching the surface of another packed month of releases. Read on for a closer look at some of the biggest highlights from Marvel's January 2025 solicitations followed by all the comics and trades. If you still want more, you can also check out all of Marvel and DC's recent listings here on our solicitations tab .

Upcoming Marvel January 2025 Comics: Spotlight

DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE #1

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • JOSHUA CASSARA (A/C)

GALLERY VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA • Variant Cover by GREG CAPULLO

VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER

VARIANT COVER BY JEROME OPEÑA • VARIANT COVER BY DOALY

WRAPAROUND MARVEL STUDIOS VARIANT COVER BY ANDY PARK

DOODLEPOOL VARIANT COVER AND BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

WADE AND LOGAN - TOGETHER AGAIN!

The most unlikely team-up turned most demanded one, DEADPOOL and WOLVERINE are BACK! Together again and ready to blow your minds in this ongoing series that hits like a never-ending action movie – with the fate of the world in the balance! When a fan-favorite VILLAIN is unearthed, you’ll get to see a new side of our heroes and their adversary, as an ages-long plan comes to fruition. And the only thing that stands between the Earth and annihilation is the Best There Is and the Merc With The Mouth.

Brought to you by another legendary pairing – writer Benjamin Percy (WOLVERINE, HELLVERINE) and artist Joshua Cassara (X-FORCE, X-MEN) – these comic superstars put your favorite super heroes through their paces in a series chock-full of surprises, twist reveals and a villainous plot that’ll turn long-term and newly arriving X-readers’ heads. This is one for the pull list!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

order using 75960621054100111

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #1

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHRIS CONDON (W) • ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY GLEB MELNIKOV • VARIANT COVER BY STEVE SKROCE

VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE MAKER’S ULTIMATE WEAPON!

From rising star Chris Condon (That Texas Blood) and MOON KNIGHT powerhouse artist Alessandro Cappuccio comes the story of the ULTIMATE WOLVERINE! In order to maintain control of their corner of the Maker’s world, three members of his council – Magik, Colossus and Omega Red – deploy their most lethal asset: The Winter Soldier! But WHO is the weapon behind the mask?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

NEW CHAMPIONS #1

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STEVE FOXE (W) • IVAN FIORELLI (A) • Cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

PROMO VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • AMARANTH VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM

AMARANTH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM

WHO ARE THE NEW CHAMPIONS?

What do four kids whose lives were derailed by Hydra, Scarlet Witch’s mysterious protégé, a cursed roller derby jammer and a Wakandan runaway have in common? Not much! But when Hellrune’s mysterious powers activate to bring them together, they’ll have to learn how to work as a team quickly – or face the wrath of the Cult of Hela!

Steve Foxe and Ivan Fiorelli (TIMESLIDE) team up to introduce the next generation of Marvel Heroes!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

order using 75960621124100111

SAM WILSON, CAPTAIN AMERICA #1 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GREG PAK & EVAN NARCISSE (W) • EDER MESSIAS & VALENTINE DE LANDRO (A)

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY MR GARCIN • VARIANT COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

SAM WILSON CAPTAIN AMERICA HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY WHILCE PORTACIO

FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

SAM WILSON SOARS AGAIN!

When Captain America attends a birthday party for Isaiah Bradley, he catches wind of a new tech venture that sounds too good to be true: magnificent floating platforms in the sky, where the disenfranchised can apply for land grants and establish their own farms. But after Sam discovers the organization’s dark underbelly, he’ll have to tangle with its head of security: Red Hulk!

Greg Pak (INCREDIBLE HULK, WEAPON H), Evan Narcisse (RISE OF THE BLACK PANTHER) and Eder Messias (PHASES OF THE MOON NIGHT) join forces for a high-flying Cap adventure!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

order using 75960621097800111

CABLE: LOVE AND CHROME #1 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DAVID PEPOSE (W) • MIKE HENDERSON (A) • COVER BY IAN CHURCHILL

VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA • VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

WRAPAROUND HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MIGNOLA

LOGO VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

MARVEL’S MOST EXTREME MUTANT RETURNS!

He’s been a soldier. An X-Man. A protector of the timestream. But even from his earliest days, the mutant known as Cable has been living on borrowed time, waging a lonely war against the ravages of the Techno-Organic Virus. Yet when a high-stakes mission in the future goes catastrophically awry, Cable is left stranded in the dystopian city of Salvation Bay – and will find himself caught in the midst of a civil war that will change his life forever. Get ready for big action, bigger threats and the biggest guns in the Marvel Universe, in this epic new series from Ringo Award-winning writer David Pepose (PUNISHER, SAVAGE AVENGERS) and superstar artist Mike Henderson (DAREDEVIL, DEADPOOL VS. OLD MAN LOGAN)!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

order using 75960621035000111

Marvel January 2025 Comic Books

MAGIK #1

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ASHLEY ALLEN (W) • GERMÁN PERALTA (A) • Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN

DESIGN VARIANT BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY JAY ANACLETO

VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE

LOGO VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE MYSTIC MUTANT GOES DEMON HUNTING IN HER OWN NEW, ONGOING SERIES!

The X-Man Ilyanna Rasputina strikes out on her own with new allies and dark powers arrayed against her. Something ancient has awakened beneath the Alaskan ice. Unfortunately for it, that’s Magik’s territory now! Written by rising star Ashley Allen (X-Men: Blood Hunt - Magik, Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood) and illustrated by the incomparable Germán Peralta (Loki, Black Panther), this is a stylish, high-octane demon-hunting adventure starring the fiercest X-Man of them all!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

order using 75960621034300111

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

ROGUE: THE SAVAGE LAND #1 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

TIM SEELEY (W) • ZULEMA SCOTTO LAVINA (A) • Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW • VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY ADAM HUGHES

VARIANT COVER BY ALEXANDER LOZANO • VARIANT COVER BY JEROME OPEÑA

VARIANT COVER BY OLIVIER VATINE

MARVEL ANIMATION VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

JOURNEY INTO THE LOST WORLD WITH ROGUE, MAGNETO, KA-ZAR AND MORE!

The X-Man called Rogue has always been a survivor, but without her mutant powers, she’ll need to prove it like never before! As the Savage Land turns toward war, Rogue will need all her skills to survive dinosaurs, mutates and the Master of Magnetism himself! Writer Tim Seeley (LOCAL MAN) and new artist sensation Zulema Scotto Lavina tell a lost story of a lost world!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

FANTASTIC FOUR #28

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

RYAN NORTH (W) • STEVEN CUMMINGS (A) • COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO • FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY ANDREI BRESSAN

DISNEY WHAT IF? FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO D’IPPOLITO

BLACK AND WHITE DISNEY WHAT IF? FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO D’IPPOLITO

PROLOGUE TO ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM!

• It’s been months since Doctor Doom became Sorcerer Supreme – and disappeared. Reed Richards, the smartest man on the planet, has spent that time trying to find a way to understand magic, so he can find and stop Doom...and he’s failed.

• But when Sue suggests there is another man who holds both a graduate degree in physics and an understanding of magic – Dane Whitman, the Black Knight! – Reed and Sue decide to see if he can offer any insights.

• Dane’s help sends Reed and Sue’s minds back in time – to possess the bodies of two people in the past, where, without their powers, they search for the one magical item that can cut through Doom’s illusions!

• But the Black Knight has motivations of his own...and the past isn’t what it used to be.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? MICKEY & FRIENDS BECAME THE FANTASTIC FOUR #1

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

RICCARDO SECCHI & STEVE BEHLING (W) • LORENZO PASTROVICCHIO (A/C)

BLACK AND WHITE VARIANT COVER BY LORENZO PASTROVICCHIO

DONALD DUCK THE THING VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

DONALD DUCK THE THING VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG • VARIANT COVER BY CHRISSIE ZULLO

VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

YOUR FAVORITE DISNEY CHARACTERS

AS MARVEL’S FIRST FAMILY!

MICKEY has stretching powers! MINNIE can turn invisible! GOOFY can burst into flame! DONALD has become some kind of rocky…THING! With these incredible powers, they vow to help those in need as – the FANTASTIC FOUR. And they’ll need all their awesome abilities if they are to succeed in their first mission together to stop MOLE PETE from destroying DUCKBURG! But how did they get their super-powers? Find out in this fantastic ORIGIN special!

32 PGS./ ONE-SHOT /All Ages …$4.99

order using 75960621016900111

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #2 (of 5)

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Christos Gage (W) • EPIC GAPSTUR (A) • Cover by LEONARDO ROMERO

VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO • MARVEL ANIMATION VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

GREAT POWER WITH NO (WEB) STRINGS ATTACHED!

Peter Parker hasn’t been the same since he was bitten by that radioactive spider—but he’s just starting to learn the lessons that make him the Spider-Man we all know and love! Before he swings onto our screens for the new YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN series on Disney+, he’s got some hard lessons to learn…

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

DOCTOR DOOM & ROCKET RACCOON #1

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI (W) • WILL ROBSON (A) • Cover by GARY FRANK

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GARY FRANK • VARIANT COVER BY WILL ROBSON

VARIANT COVER BY JUNGGEUN YOON • WINDOWSHADES VARIANT COVER BY ARIO ANINDITO

PROMO VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

JMS UNITES UNLIKELY DUOS FROM ALL ACROSS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE!

J. Michael Straczynski brings his incredible character work to beloved Marvel characters great and small in a series of exciting one-shots! First up: Doctor Doom and Rocket, drawn by the inimitable Will Robson!

Doctor Doom does the one thing he never wants to do: ask for a favor! What awaits Rocket in Latveria? Mischief, miscommunication and an emotional journey across space and time in the Mighty Marvel Way!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #65.DEATHS

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DEREK LANDY (W) • KEV WALKER (A) • Cover by MARK BAGLEY

Variant Cover by VARIANT COVER BY PASQUAL FERRY

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES!

• While Spider-Man is facing the Scion who wields the power of Death, the new EMBODIMENT of death, PHIL COULSON, gets to know his powers better.

• Phil has always been there to help heroes in every way he can, but can he help Spider-Man to save our universe?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #65

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JOE KELLY (W) • CAFU (A) • Cover by MARK BAGLEY • VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE

FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

BLACK AND WHITE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES!

• Spider-Man has faced four Scions and is running out of extra lives.

• This issue’s scion, CYRA, represents the very power of Death Itself and makes Spider-Man watch everything he loves die.

• Can Spider-Man possibly withstand this punishment?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

order using 75960620200306511

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #66

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JUSTINA IRELAND (W) • ANDREA BROCCARDO (A) • Cover by MARK BAGLEY

VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS • VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SAMNEE

FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY PACO DIAZ

8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

BLACK AND WHITE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES!

• Spider-Man has been broken, and someone needs to pick up the pieces. Maybe an old flame?

• Now that the CHAMPION has fallen, can the universe withstand what comes next?

• Are there any who can stand in the way of an inevitable god?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

DAREDEVIL: UNLEASH HELL – RED BAND #1 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ERICA SCHULTZ (W) • VALENTINA PINTI (A) • Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY JOE QUESADA • VARIANT COVER BY JEROME OPEÑA

VARIANT COVER BY JOELLE JONES • VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN

ELEKTRA VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA SWABY • ELEKTRA VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA SWABY

MURDER IS AN ART!

The violence and the occult swirling across the Marvel Universe find their way to Hell’s Kitchen! As grisly crime scenes start manifesting across the city, all signs point to an impossible perpetrator: MUSE! Estranged from Matt Murdock, it’s up to Elektra to get to the grisly truth as only DAREDEVIL can… if she can stomach the seemingly-resurrected killer’s most violent works!

32 PGS./Explicit Content …$4.99 [POLYBAGGED]

order using 75960621182100111

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #12

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BRYAN HILL (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MOON KNIGHT VS. BLACK PANTHER!

• Moon Knight challenges Black Panther to a one-on-one duel to end the war!

• But with his army of zealots behind him, would Moon Knight’s followers even accept defeat?

• And the Maker’s Council can’t be stopped so easily…

• The epic climax of the first year of ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

order using 75960620797801211

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #13

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C)

ULTIMATE YEAR ONE FOIL VARIANT COVER BY BEN SU

VARIANT COVER BY GAVIN GUIDRY • VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

KRAVEN’S MOST DANGEROUS GAME!

The Sinister Six are all hunting Spider-Man and the Green Goblin for their ringleader, Kingpin – and this time, Kraven has the upper hand in Jonathan Hickman & Marco Checchetto’s love letter to “Kraven’s Last Hunt”!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE X-MEN #11

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

PEACH MOMOKO (W) • PEACH MOMOKO (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WHO ARE THE X-MEN? RISE OF THE MASKED MUTANTS!

• Maystorm takes the reins! No more hiding their powers – even if it means hiding their faces!

• Disenfranchised and despairing after the raid on the Children of the Atom, the man-made mutants seek out leadership – and Maystorm is ready to rise to the occasion!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATES #8

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DENIZ CAMP (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE ULTIMATE GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY!

America Chavez takes center stage in this issue as a group of galactic travelers from a far-flung, Maker-free future arrive in search of her!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

order using 75960620830200811

SABRETOOTH: THE DEAD DON’T TALK #2 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

FRANK TIERI (W) • MICHAEL STA. MARIA (A) • COVER BY TYLER KIRKHAM

VARIANT COVER BY ADAM POLLINA • VARIANT COVER BY KYLE HOTZ

With names like the Frankengang, the Spirits of ’76 and the Nightshifters, the gangs of 1900s NYC are as varied and colorful as they are deadly. But the question is...are they as deadly as the new gangster in town, Mad Dog Murphy (better known to us as Sabretooth)? And maybe the bigger question...are any of them as deadly as the even-newer player in the New York underworld...the man-eating crocodilian? Find out as the streets of the Five Points run red with gang blood!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE #2

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ERICA SCHULTZ (W) • GIADA BELVISO (A) • Cover by ELENA CASAGRANDE

FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY ROMY JONES

VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

VARIANT COVER BY EMA LUPACCHINO

IS NYC BIG ENOUGH FOR WOLVERINE AND DAREDEVIL?!

WOLVERINE is back in New York City! And what crosses her claws but the sais of none other than DAREDEVIL, WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR?! Fear and hatred of mutants is at an all-time high, and if Laura can’t sniff out a terrorist plot before its unveiling, humans will die and mutants will be to blame! Can Laura solve the mystery in time?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-MAN: HOMEROOM HEROES #3

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marco Rizzo & Steve Foxe (W) • Claudio Sciarrone & Silvia de Ventura (A)

COVER BY Arianna Florean

SCHOOL IS BACK IN SESSION!

Learning doesn’t stop outside the classroom! Teenage super hero Spider-Man knows this all too well. He’s just your average high school student – except that he keeps New York City safe with help from super friends like Captain America and Red Hulk. When villains like the Serpent Squad put Spidey’s abilities to the test, will his Spider-Sense and creative problem-solving be enough to ace saving the day? Featuring two 10-page short stories, the third installment in this thrilling ALL-NEW series invites new readers into the Marvel Universe and the wall-crawling world of Spider-Man!

32 PGS./All Ages …$3.99

order using 75960621109800111

*RETAILERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING PRICING

ALL-NEW VENOM #2

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Al Ewing (W) • Carlos Gómez (A) • Cover by Adam Kubert

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS GOMEZ

FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

A.I.M. AND FIRE!

A.I.M. are on the hunt for the All-New Venom – and they're not alone! Who are.. the SYMBIOTE SQUAD? Meanwhile, Dylan Brock's search for the new Venom host puts him on a collision course with the deadly Madame Masque! And the mystery deepens as one suspect is eliminated... with extreme prejudice!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

order using 75960621047300211

TVA #2 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KATHARYN BLAIR (W) • Pere PÉREZ (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

EVERYTHING GOES TO HELL!

Dreams have begun haunting the TVA, and tracing the truth behind it has led the team straight to Hell – literally! Does the Son of Satan have the answers they need? Or perhaps the mysterious stranger following Gwen and Gambit has something to reveal?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

INFINITY WATCH #2 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DEREK LANDY (W) • RUAIRÍ COLEMAN (A) • Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM • HANDBOOK VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEON

CHARACTER VARIANT BY CHAD HARDIN • CHARACTER VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY CHAD HARDIN

• The Infinity Watch is made up of the most powerful beings in the universe, which should at least make THEM feel comfortable.

• But after the mysterious antagonist who showed up last issue ran the table on them devastatingly, everything in existence is in deep trouble!

• Has this antagonist mastered Phil Coulson, a.k.a. DEATH HIMSELF?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

HELLHUNTERS #2 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Phillip Kennedy Johnson (W) • Adam Gorham (A) • Cover by Jonas Scharf

VARIANT COVER BY Junggeun Yoon • STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS ALLEN

THE BEST THERE IS!

As Sergeant Nick Fury, Peggy Carter, the Soldier Supreme and Ghost Rider ’44 hunt down the demonic CAPTAIN BRUCKNER, they come across a squad of Nazis beset by an unstoppable force of Allied soldiers…that turns out to be one Bowie knife-wielding killing machine. LOGAN joins the merciless Hellhunters in this blood-soaked, action-packed issue!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

HELLVERINE #2

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • Raffaele Ienco (A) • Cover by Kendrick “kunkka” Lim

VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN • VARIANT COVER BY ARIO ANINDITO

VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR

HELL ON EARTH!

AKIHIRO must revisit the “birthplace” of HELLVERINE – and the North Pole has never been hotter than this! When the Demon BAGRA-GHUL resurrected Akihiro and they became HELLVERINE, it was only part of a larger hell-bound story. What danger lurks at the former grave site of Akihiro – and is there anything Hellverine can do to stop it? The Hellverine mythos expands in this key issue!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

WEST COAST AVENGERS #3

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • DANNY KIM (A) • Cover by BEN HARVEY

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ • VARIANT COVER BY MATTEO LOLLI

CAPTAIN AMERICA SAM WILSON HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY PACO DIAZ

FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA

As a second Ultron appears and declares himself leader of a terrifying new religion, Iron Man and War Machine reveal at last how their Ultron became a hero!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WHAT IF…GALACTUS TRANSFORMED HULK? #1