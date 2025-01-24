Marvel reveals its full slate of April 2025 comics and covers featuring the X-Men the Avengers, Spider-Man, and more

It's already time for Marvel Comics' full April 2025 solicitations, and spring is shaping up to be pretty big for the House of Ideas.

April's Storm #7 marks the mutant hero's 50th anniversary in the Marvel Universe, having debuted way back in 1975's Giant-Size X-Men #1. At the same time, Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur will celebrate 10 years since their 2015 debut in an anniversary special.

And speaking of giant lizards, April will bring the release of Godzilla Vs. Hulk and Godzilla Vs. Spider-Man, two one-shots that bring the iconic kaiju into the Marvel Universe.

Then in Avengers #25, a new Masters of Evil will make their debut, marking the first appearance of a new incarnation of the iconic supervillain team that once brought the Avengers to their knees.

And finally, Amazing Spider-Man will launch with an all new #1 this April, with a focus on classic villains.

But that's just scratching the surface of another packed month of releases. Read on for a closer look at some of the biggest highlights from Marvel's April 2025 solicitations followed by all the comics and trades. If you still want more, you can also check out all of Marvel and DC's recent listings here on our solicitations tab .

Upcoming Marvel April 2025 Comics: Spotlight

GODZILLA VS. HULK #1

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI (A/C) • VERSUS VARIANT BY LEE GARBETT

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

GODZILLA KING OF THE MONSTERS HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY LEONARDO ROMERO

VARIANT COVER BY STONEHOUSE • VARIANT COVER BY ANDREI BRESSAN

MONSTER HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW • FOIL VARIANT COVER BY ED McGUINNESS

ROUND TWO: VS. THE INCREDIBLE HULK!

GENERAL ROSS has no tolerance for monsters in any form. With his anti-kaiju taskforce THE THUNDERBOLTS he’s taken down or imprisoned the biggest and baddest monsters on the planet: Fin Fang Foom, Mothra, Kumonga, even the Hulk. Now all that’s left is his biggest hunt of all...GODZILLA. But the Thunderbolts’ efforts to bring their last monster to heel may just result in the most destructive battle royale to ever rock the earth. It’s time to figure out who’s really the strongest there is!

ROUND TWO IN A SERIES OF SIX ONE-SHOT THROWDOWNS!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

GODZILLA VS. SPIDER-MAN #1

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JOE KELLY (W) • NICK BRADSHAW (A/C) • Versus Variant Cover by LEE GARBETT

MONSTER HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

GODZILLA KING OF THE MONSTERS HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY JERRY ORDWAY

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN • VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

VENOMIZED GODZILLA VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW • Foil Variant Cover by TBA

ROUND THREE: VS. THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN!

Fresh from the original SECRET WARS, PETER PARKER A.K.A. THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN returns to Earth with a spiffy new (alien) costume without a care in the world except for a complicated love triangle with MJ and Black Cat…and unbelievable pressure at the Daily Bugle…rent…bills…super-villains…oh, and GODZILLA IS IN NEW YORK CITY with its destructive power aimed squarely at the wall-crawler! Don’t miss the two most popular characters in pop culture history absolutely going at it in this kaiju-sized slugfest for the ages!

ROUND THREE IN A SERIES OF SIX ONE-SHOT THROWDOWNS!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JOE KELLY (W) • PEPE LARRAZ & JOHN ROMITA JR. (A)

WRAPAROUND COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ • HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY GIL KANE

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN • VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE DI MEO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE DI MEO • VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO • FOIL VARIANT COVER BY MARK CHIARELLO

VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER

BLACK CAT VARIANT COVER BY NIMIT MALAVIA • BLACK CAT VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY NIMIT MALAVIA

BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

ALIVE & THWIPPING!

The next era of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN has arrived! Peter is, shockingly, without a job and looking for gainful employment, but his job search is interrupted by a RAMPAGING RHINO who is but the tip of a sinister iceberg. What major Spider-Villain is working behind the scenes weaponizing other Spider-Villains including one we haven’t seen in OVER SEVEN YEARS?! Also, what is that Goblin-free Norman Osborn up to anyway?

40 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE ONE LAST TIME #1 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CULLEN BUNN (W) • DALIBOR Talajić (A) • Cover by DAVIDE PARATORE

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND • VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN

VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY CHAD HARDIN

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

THE TRILOGY CONCLUDES!

First, Deadpool killed every hero in the Marvel Universe… Then he killed every hero in another Marvel Universe… Well, now, he’s back, and this time, slaughtering his way through Earth’s Mightiest Heroes won’t be enough! He’s going after the worst of the worst, a whole Multiverse of Marvel’s greatest gone bad. Get ready for world-breaking Hulks, werewolf Captain Americas, and some all-new twisted takes!

The classic universe-slaughtering team of Cullen Bunn (DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE) and Dalibor Talajić (DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE AGAIN) reunite to kill everyone one…more…time!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

AVENGERS #25

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JED MACKAY (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CAPTAIN MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

CAPTAIN MARVEL VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

MARVEL UNIVERSE CONNECTING VARIANT COVER B BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

MARVEL UNIVERSE CONNECTING BLUE LINE SKETCH VARIANT COVER B BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

RISE OF THE ALL-NEW, ALL-DIFFERENT MASTERS OF EVIL!

• While the Avengers are busy dealing with Doom, the new Masters of Evil strike in this giant-sized 25th issue!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Marvel April 2025 Comic Books

SUPERIOR AVENGERS #1 (OF 6)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STEVE FOXE (W) • LUCA MARESCA (A) • Cover by R.B. SILVA

GALLERY VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

VARIANT COVER BY KYLE HOTZ

THESE AIN’T YOUR DADDY’S AVENGERS!

• And there came a day, unlike any other, when Doctor Doom ruled the world…and he needed an AVENGERS team all of his own!

• Kristoff Vernard, son of VICTOR VON DOOM, has been tasked with building the newest iteration of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes!

• But who are these would-be heroes? And how did they come to be the SUPERIOR AVENGERS?

• Find out when STEVE FOXE & LUCA MARESCA bring you a tale unlike any other in the landscape that is ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #2

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JOE KELLY (W) • PEPE LARRAZ (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

VARIANT COVER BY PAOLO RIVERA • VARIANT COVER BY TONY DANIEL

MARVEL UNIVERSE CONNECTING VARIANT COVER L BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

MARVEL UNIVERSE CONNECTING BLUE LINE SKETCH VARIANT COVER L BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

RHINO RAMPAGE!

• What amped Rhino up from criminal super-bruiser to rampaging disaster machine? We aren’t spilling, but it just amped up Spider-Man!

• That’s right, Spider-Man is going in and out of control of his senses trying to figure out how to get full control of his body.

• And the only people who can help are Norman Osborn and…Peter’s long-lost childhood best friend?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

DAREDEVIL: COLD DAY IN HELL #1 (OF 3)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHARLES SOULE AND STEVE McNIVEN (W) • STEVE McNIVEN (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

VARIANT COVER BY BEN HARVEY

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

HELL GONE COLD!

After a horrific series of events, the world is in shambles. Matt Murdock is old, and his powers have faded to nothing. Matt will not, however, sit by and watch his fellow New Yorkers suffer, so instead of swinging around the city from his billy club line, he slings soup at a food center for the poor. But when a mysterious wrinkly old man interrupts a secret convoy causing an explosion, a deadly gas fills Hell’s Kitchen and this tale takes a turn that will change how you look at the Man Without Fear.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$6.99

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #3 (OF 9)

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Ryan North (W) • R.B. Silva (A) • Cover by Ben Harvey • VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA

DOOMASAUR VARIANT COVER BY GODTAIL • VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA

VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL’OTTO • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL’OTTO

MARVEL UNIVERSE CONNECTING VARIANT COVER H BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

MARVEL UNIVERSE CONNECTING BLUE LINE SKETCH VARIANT COVER H BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

• The Avengers have faced Doom...and they LOST. But Earth still needs avenging – and it’s not just the heroes who dislike having Doom in charge.

• And so heroes and villains unite against Doom, intent on taking him down once and for all!

• But that’s not all: A simultaneous magic attack reveals the shocking truth of HOW Doom took over the world – with terrifying implications for how others might – or might not – take it from him.

• However, Doom’s mind – vast and cool and unsympathetic – is not the only one regarding Earth with envious eyes...

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

RED HULK #3

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • GEOFF SHAW (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY JOHN GIANG • VARIANT COVER BY BEN HARVEY

HUNTED BY DOOM!

• THUNDERBOLT ROSS has escaped DOCTOR DOOM’S dungeon, but the wounded general is too weak to turn into the RED HULK.

• In the hostile, snowbound LATVERIAN mountains, Ross, MACHINE MAN and DEATHLOK are relentlessly chased by an army of DOOMBOTS!

• Will these heroes survive this issue’s EXPLOSIVE ending?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #31

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

RYAN NORTH (W) • CORY SMITH (A) • COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

SATURDAY MORNING VARIANT COVER BY SEAN GALLOWAY

DISNEY WHAT IF? FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY CLAUDIO SCIARRONE

BLACK & WHITE DISNEY WHAT IF? FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY CLAUDIO SCIARRONE

MARVEL UNIVERSE CONNECTING VARIANT COVER A BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

MARVEL UNIVERSE CONNECTING BLUE LINE SKETCH VARIANT COVER A BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

FANTASTIC TWO!

• As Ben recovers from what Doom has done to him, the Fantastic Four learn they’re losing their powers at the one time they need them the most desperately!

• If they can’t reverse the effect, they may be lost forever – and Doom will be unstoppable.

• But the family has an idea of how to get them back – and to do it safely. They need only recreate the circumstances that first gave them their powers.

• But when safety doesn’t get them results, there is a more desperate path available to the Four – and they take it.

• It all comes down to this! A young woman. Her kid brother. The man she loves. His only friend...

• ...and a desperate launch into space.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DOOM ACADEMY #3 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MacKENZIE CADENHEAD (W)

PASQUAL FERRY & João M.P. LEMOS (A)

COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

VARIANT COVER BY João M.P. Lemos

SHAYLEE MOONPEDDLE VARIANT COVER BY WOO-CHUL LEE

SHAYLEE MOONPEDDLE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY WOO-CHUL LEE

• Zoe fights the monsters of your childhood nightmares – which, c’mon, you have to admit, that’s pretty cool.

• Meanwhile, her friends are forced to ask – why do the good rescue plans always involve asking people you really don’t like for help?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THUNDERBOLTS: DOOMSTRIKE #3 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W)

TOMMASO BIANCHI (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT BY MARK BAGLEY

LIGHTNING STRIKES TWICE!

• Bucky, Songbird, Sharon Carter and the Midnight Angels launch a daring plan to target Doctor Doom’s supply of vibranium. But standing in their way are – THE THUNDERBOLTS?!

• It’s THUNDERBOLTS VS. THUNDERBOLTS – ’NUFF SAID!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DOOM'S DIVISION #2 (of 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

YOON HA LEE (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A) • Cover by CREEES LEE

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • TEAM-UP VARIANT COVER BY TBA

AN ALL-NEW SUPER-TEAM UNITES!

• Under Doom, Tiger Division has three new members from across Asia: WAVE, KARMA and AERO!

• Their first mission brings them to Japan to stop a resistance being led by the molten mutant, SUNFIRE!

• But Sunfire isn’t the only danger that awaits them in the perilous waters off Japan’s coast…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

PREDATOR VS. SPIDER-MAN #1 (OF 4)

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Benjamin Percy (W) • Marcelo Ferreira (A)

Cover by Paulo Siqueira • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY Paulo Siqueira

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY MARCELO FERREIRA

PROMO VARIANT COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ

VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS • VARIANT COVER BY RYAN BROWN

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

TARGET: SPIDER-MAN IN PREDATOR'S GRITTIEST SERIES YET!

In Predator vs. Wolverine, we saw a single Predator stalk Earth’s greatest prey, the killing machine Wolverine. In Predator vs. Black Panther, Yautja invaded Wakanda and nearly dethroned its king. Now Ben Percy turns his twisted brain to Marvel’s most beloved property: Spider-Man! A heat wave sends NYC into a blackout and Spider-Man on patrol as tempers boil across the city. But beneath its grimy sewers and subways lurks a threat unlike anything Peter Parker has faced before. Introducing “Skinner,” a Predator of no honor and no clan – only a thirst for blood. Exquisitely rendered by superstar artist Marcelo Ferreira!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$5.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

MARVEL RIVALS #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Paul Allor (W) • Luca Claretti (A) • Cover by TOKITOKORO

VARIANT COVER BY Federico Sabbatini • VARIANT COVER BY Adam Warren

SPINNING OFF THE BRAND NEW HIT VIDEO GAME SENSATION!

Tokyo 2099. The time rift has disrupted the Web of Life and Destiny, leaving the world’s heroes to battle it out over the best way to fix it. One group, led by Peni Parker, wants to plug the Web into Cyberspace to repair it. The other group, led by Spider-Man, favors a more conservative approach of

using Chronovium to strengthen the web and allow it to repair itself. The time rift makes rivals out of us all, but which team will overtake the other?

Collecting the Marvel Rivals Infinity Comic (2024) #1-6 for the first time in print!

48 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$6.99

WEB OF VENOMVERSE: FRESH BRAINS #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Matthew Groom, ERICA SCHULTZ, DAVID DASTMALCHIAN, CHRIS ELIOPOULOS (W)

LUCIANO VECCHIO, CHRIS ALLEN, DYLAN BURNETT, JUAN JOSÉ RYP, CHRIS ELIOPOULOS (A)

Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE VENOMVERSE IS UPON US!

The existence of Venom and symbiotes across the entire VENOMVERSE will be at stake if they go head-to-head with their Spidery counterparts to defend the Symbiote Hive-Mind from the SPIDER-VERSE! As an eight-legged fight creeps to the surface, meet the three new symbiotes who could put the Spiders at the edge of their webs! Which of them has what it takes? Could it be the devious Venomouse? The disorderly Katie Power? Or a whole new Eddie Brock? Read and find out!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

WOLVERINE & KITTY PRYDE #1 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHRIS CLAREMONT (W) • DAMIAN COUCEIRO (A) • Cover by ALAN DAVIS

VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA • VARIANT COVER BY MARCUS TO

VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV

MARVEL VS. CAPCOM VARIANT COVER BY BENGUS

CLAREMONT RETURNS TO THE FAN-FAVORITE DUO!

When KITTY PRYDE nearly lost her soul to OGUN during her journey to Japan, LOGAN was there to keep the youngest X-MAN on the path to good. But as a mysterious force threatens their lives while staying with MARIKO YASHIDA, it’s going to take all of their combined mutant, ninja and fighting skills to protect those they love!

An all-new adventure, set in the aftermath of Chris Claremont’s legendary KITTY PRYDE & WOLVERINE limited series, at last tells the full story of the duo’s journey in Japan before returning to the X-Men and the heartbreak, trials and tribulations that made the characters what they are today.

Note: Multiple characters’ first appearances in this issue!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WEAPON X-MEN #3

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Joe Casey (W) • ChrisCross (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY STEVE SKROCE

SHOWDOWN ON HYDRA ISLAND!

The newest X-team on the block faces their first trial by fire! Baron Strucker and his new super-army intend to conquer the world – with only Wolverine, Deadpool, Cable, Chamber and Thunderbird standing in their way! This one is a battle for the ages that you can’t afford to miss! Also introducing – WEAPON EXILE!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

UNCANNY X-MEN #13

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GAIL SIMONE (W) • David Marquez (A/C)

DEATHDREAM VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

DEATHDREAM VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

MARVEL VS. CAPCOM VARIANT COVER BY BENGUS • VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MACK

MARVEL UNIVERSE CONNECTING VARIANT COVER N BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

MARVEL UNIVERSE CONNECTING BLUE LINE SKETCH VARIANT COVER N BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

“THE DARK ARTERY” Starts Here!

In their most terrifying adventure yet, the four young OUTLIERS discover the true meaning of Haven House and a doorway that should never be opened. Meanwhile, an otherworldly presence has set its covetous eye on one of the four young mutants, in a story that tells a never-before-told slice of the history of mutantkind!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN #14

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JED MACKAY (W) • RYAN STEGMAN (A/C)

MARVEL VS. CAPCOM VARIANT COVER BY BENGUS

CASSANDRA NOVA VARIANT COVER BY WOO-CHUL LEE

CASSANDRA NOVA VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY WOO-CHUL LEE

MARVEL UNIVERSE CONNECTING VARIANT COVER N BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

MARVEL UNIVERSE CONNECTING BLUE LINE SKETCH VARIANT COVER N BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

The town of Merle enlists the X-Men to aid in a search and rescue operation for a missing child – one closer to the X-Men than the Sheriff knows. But while the X-Men search for Piper Cobb, they are themselves being watched – as their shadowy 3K adversaries move to strike directly, their own agenda unfolding!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN #15

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JED MACKAY (W) • RYAN STEGMAN (A/C)

MARVEL VS. CAPCOM VARIANT COVER BY BENGUS

MARVEL UNIVERSE CONNECTING VARIANT COVER N BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

MARVEL UNIVERSE CONNECTING BLUE LINE SKETCH VARIANT COVER N BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

CYCLOPS VARIANT COVER BY GERALD PAREL • CYCLOPS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GERALD PAREL

What began as a simple search and rescue has escalated, with not just the X-Men but the entire town of Merle at danger! And as 3K steps out from the shadows for the first time in order to further their twisted program, will the Means, their anointed headsman, slake his bloodthirst on the X-Men?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

PHOENIX #10

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO (A) • Cover by YASMINE PUTRI

FORESHADOW VARIANT COVER BY STEPHANIE HANS

THE FINAL BATTLE!

• JEAN GREY has ascended to her most powerful form ever, but she’s going to need every ounce of her strength to defeat ADANI, whose connection to the PHOENIX FORCE – and to Jean’s psyche! – makes this battle exceptionally dangerous!

• As Jean herself struggles to hold on to her humanity, Adani and the DARK GODS seek to end her time in this galaxy – for good!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

STORM #7

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Murewa Ayodele (W) • LUCIANO VECCHIO (A) • Cover by Mateus Manhanini

VARIANT COVER BY GERALD PAREL

STORM VARIANT COVER BY MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

STORM VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

SERPENTS, SALAMANDERS AND STORM GODS – 50TH ANNIVERSARY ISSUE!

• Fifty years ago, ORORO MUNROE – the iconic STORM – made her debut in GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #1 – thundering her way into our hearts!

• On this day, in her very own solo series, she will host a mix of debuts, reinventions and guest appearances of FIVE legendary thunder gods: THOR, CHAAC, SANGO, MAMARAGAN and SUSANOO!

• But first, a mission to BRAZIL goes horribly wrong. How much more can our hero endure?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

NYX #10

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W) FRANCESCO MORTARINO (A)

Cover by SARA PICHELLI

Variant Cover by FEDERICA MANCIN

THE CITY THAT WALKS LIKE…

A SPINELESS ONE?!

• With MOJO a bigger threat than ever (in all ways!), and everything they’ve built at risk of crumbling to pieces, it’s time for the mutant community of New York City to rise up and fight!

• It’s going to take everything they’ve got – and every power they can muster – to stand against Mojo! But taking down an interdimensional enemy channeling the power of the city is no easy feat…and not everyone will emerge unscathed!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-FACTOR #9

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Mark Russell (W) • Bob Quinn (A) Cover by GREG LAND

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MESSINA

• When Havok was team leader of X-Factor he handled all manner of distasteful missions for questionable interests.

• What kind of black-ops assignment could they have for him now that he’s a disgraced civilian?!

• And what does his replacement, Archangel, think about bringing Havok back into the fold?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

PSYLOCKE #6

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ALYSSA WONG (W) • VINCENZO CARRATù (A) • Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

PSYLOCKE VARIANT COVER BY FANYANG • PSYLOCKE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY FANYANG

VARIANT COVER BY ALEX MALEEV

• Psylocke is one of the X-Men’s most dangerous and skillful telepaths.

• So why is her own mind the one thing she can’t seem to control?

• Kwannon has begun to accept her past, but are some things better left buried?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-FORCE #10

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GEOFFREY THORNE & FABIAN NICIEZA (W) • MARCUS TO & EDGAR SALAZAR (A)

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA • MARVEL VS. CAPCOM VARIANT COVER BY BENGUS

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY ADAM KUBERT

CELEBRATING 300 ISSUES OF X-FORCE WITH STARTLING REVELATIONS!

• FORGE has assembled X-FORCE to fix the world’s problems, but at last, THE SOLUTION reveals itself!

• WHO or WHAT is the Solution, and what does it mean for the fate of the world? New villains, old friends and a terrible decision that will change them all forever!

• PLUS: A special anniversary tale featuring X-FORCEs past by Fabian Nicieza!

Note: This issue contains a key appearance by CLASSIFIED.

48 PGS./Parental Advisory …$5.99

LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE #5

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ERICA SCHULTZ (W) • GIADA BELVISO (A) • Cover by ELENA CASAGRANDE

X-23 Variant cover by Alex Maleev • X-23 Virgin Variant cover by Alex Maleev

Variant cover by E.J. Su

HYDRA ATTACK!

• A deranged HYDRA scientist has unleashed his deadly robots, but LAURA KINNEY, THE WOLVERINE, and BUCKY BARNES, THE REVOLUTION, fight metal with metal as the claws, cybernetics and tentacles fly!

• Our heroes have traveled a great distance to stop this threat, but will everyone make it out of this road trip alive?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #8

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

EVE L. EWING (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY SAOWEE

MARVEL UNIVERSE CONNECTING VARIANT COVER K BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

MARVEL UNIVERSE CONNECTING BLUE LINE SKETCH VARIANT COVER K BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Our guy AXO is in trouble. Big trouble. He’s bitten off more than he can chew in his relationship with charismatic technologist and Verate C.E.O. Sheldon Xenos, and now he’s being held hostage while an Alex clone wanders around in his stead. Can the rest of the Exceptional team bail him out, or will they fall for the dupe of their beloved friend?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WOLVERINE #8

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SALADIN AHMED & Daniel Warren Johnson (W)

MARTÍN CÓCCOLO & Daniel Warren Johnson (A) • COVER BY MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

VARIANT COVER BY ANDY KUBERT • VARIANT COVER BY JEROME OPEÑA

MARVEL VS. CAPCOM VARIANT COVER BY BENGUS

VARIANT COVER BY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

CELEBRATING 400 ISSUES OF WOLVERINE WITH THE FIGHT OF HIS LIFE!

• A massive issue you cannot afford to miss! WOLVERINE faces off with the ADAMANTINE! The WENDIGO is pulled into a deadly trap as a specter from Wolverine’s past emerges – and the Wolverine story you never thought you’d see begins here!

• PLUS: A special celebratory bonus story by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON!

Note: Several key appearances are contained in this issue.

64 PGS./Parental Advisory …$7.99

SABRETOOTH: THE DEAD DON’T TALK #5 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

FRANK TIERI (W) • MICHAEL STA. MARIA (A)

Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

Variant Cover by RAFAEL DE LATORRE

BURN, BABY, BURN!

• After the stunning events of last issue, SABRETOOTH is out for revenge – and if he has to burn down the entirety of Coney Island to get it, then so be it!

• Will he finally defeat the CROCODILIAN? Will he end up being the king of the 1900s NYC underworld – or will he be back collecting bodies for MR. SINISTER?

• And how will this all affect his greatest foe, WOLVERINE, in the present? Find out in our shocking, blood-soaked conclusion!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CABLE: LOVE AND CHROME #4 (OF 5)