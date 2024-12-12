Godzilla celebrates his 70th birthday by taking on the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and more Marvel heroes

Godzilla turns 70 in 2025, and to celebrate, the King of the Monsters is taking on the heroes of the Marvel Universe in a series of one-shots that pits Godzilla against the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and more, across a series of different time periods, as announced by The Hollywood Reporter.

Titled Godzilla Vs Marvel, the series of one-shots will consist of six stories in which Godzilla will go up against the Marvel heroes including the Avengers, X-Men, Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four, Hulk, and Thor, with each issue written and drawn by different creators.

The event launches with Godzilla Vs. The Fantastic Four, in which Fantastic Four series writer Ryan North and superstar artist John Romita, Jr. will pit the FF and the Silver Surfer against King Ghidorah, who will become the herald of Galactus in the story.

Godzilla Vs. Marvel was announced with a piece of promotional art by Leinil Francis Yu and Romulo Farjado, Jr., seen here:

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"For us, kaiju - and specifically Godzilla - are important parts of Marvel’s comic history, so we knew we wanted to explore something with their teams," Marvel Comics president Dan Buckley tells THR. "We've always been fans of Godzilla, but with the steady rise in Godzilla's popularity over the years, it's part of our current cultural zeitgeist and a perfect example of the fun that the comics industry can bring. We're focused on the storytelling first and foremost, but fun opportunities for crossovers like this give both of our fans an entertaining escape that they won't want to miss."

Godzilla has a long history with Marvel, with the publisher having actually released a series of Godzilla comics in the late '70s. According to Marvel Comics editor-in-chief CB Cebulski, the idea to have Godzilla face off against Marvel's most popular heroes came about when Marvel was working with Godzilla's owner Toei on putting out reprints of Marvel's old Godzilla comics.

"We approached them initially for our reprints, but a while after those conversations, it was clear that both of our teams were excited to do more together," says Cebulski. "These crossovers started coming together over that time, in direct collaboration with Toho, and we felt the perfect time for them was for Godzilla's 70th anniversary next year. We've been thrilled to work with them on these, and we hope this will be a sign for more exciting projects to come."

Godzilla Vs. Fantastic Four #1 goes on sale in March.

