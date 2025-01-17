Storm clashes with Thor and a whole pantheon of thunder gods to celebrate her 50th anniversary

2025 marks 50 years since Storm's 1975 debut in Giant-Size X-Men #1, and Marvel Comics is marking the occasion in April's Storm #7, which will bring together five thunder gods from around the Marvel Universe in observance of Storm's power over weather.

Written by ongoing Storm scribe Murewa Ayodele and drawn by guest artist Luciano Vecchio, Storm #7 will invite in Thor, Chaac, Sango, Mamaragan and Susanoo, storm gods from different cultures, all of whom will come together for a massive battle, with Storm stuck in the middle.

"SERPENTS, SALAMANDERS AND STORM GODS – 50TH ANNIVERSARY ISSUE! 50 years ago, Ororo Munroe made her debut in Giant-Size X-Men #1 – thundering her way into our hearts!" reads Marvel's official description of Storm #7. "On this day, in her very own solo series, she will host a mix of debuts, reinventions and guest appearances of FIVE legendary thunder gods: THOR, CHAAC, SANGO, MAMARAGAN and SUSANOO! But first, a mission to Brazil goes horribly wrong. How much more can our hero endure?"

Here's a gallery of covers for Storm #7 by Mateus Manhanini, Gerald Parel, and Marguerite Sauvage, along with character designs for the thunder gods by Luciano Vecchio:

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Storm's current ongoing title kicked off alongside her joining the Avengers. And while her time with Earth's Mightiest Heroes has already taken her to larger than life places, her solo ongoing title has been fraught with controversy around mutantkind.

"Creative giants, Len Wein and Dave Cockrum, changed the Marvel and mutant landscape with Giant-Size X-Men #1. This year, we’ll do the same with Storm #7," writer Murewa Ayodele promises. "Bold words, I know. But that's because I've read the illustrated issue."

"For the past five decades of publication, Storm has been an X-Man, Wakandan, Fantastic Four member, Avenger, and so much more," he continues. "As she steps into this new phase of her life, her role morphs into becoming one with the Marvel Universe as she faces soul-crushing, cosmic labors to protect all we hold dear. But first, a brutal brawl with thunder deities from powerful pantheons."

Storm #7 goes on sale April 9.

Check out the best X-Men comics of all time.