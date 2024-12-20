Amazing Spider-Man is relaunching with a new #1 in 2025 with a focus on classic villains
Joe Kelly stays on as the writer of Amazing Spider-Man #1 with Pepe Larraz and John Romita Jr on art
Amazing Spider-Man is currently in the midst of The 8 Deaths of Spider-Man, but shortly after Peter Parker dies his last death and is reborn as the Spider-Naut in March's Amazing Spider-Man #70, the ongoing series will relaunch with a new Amazing Spider-Man #1.
That'll happen in April, and though it will bring some changes, not everything will be brand new as writer Joe Kelly, currently one of the writers of Amazing Spider-Man, will be sticking around for the new volume. He's joined by artist Pepe Larraz, one of Marvel's top rising stars, along with long time Spider-Man veteran artist John Romita Jr, along with colorist Marte Gracia.
"The new run finds Peter without a job and looking for gainful employment, but his job search is interrupted by a rampaging Rhino who is but the tip of a sinister iceberg," reads Marvel's official description of the new Amazing Spider-Man #1. "What major Spider-Villain is working behind the scenes weaponizing other Spider-Villains including one we haven’t seen in OVER SEVEN YEARS?! Also, what is that Goblin-free Norman Osborn up to these days?"
Check out the cover of Amazing Spider-Man #1 by Larraz and Gracia right here:
"Even though this is a new #1, I don’t think of it as a 'restart' per se," Kelly tells Polygon, who first announced the new Amazing Spider-Man #1. "I'm writing the next chapter of the story of one the world’s greatest characters, lucky enough to follow in the footsteps of the folks before me. After that sinks in, I spend a lot of time thinking about what I love about Spider-Man and his cast, what stories resonated with me at different times of my life, and how I can synthesize all of that into something that works with what came before but breaks new ground…. I feel a drive to take bold, unexpected swings in order to see how Spider-Man deals with Marvel-sized curve balls. Pressure makes diamonds."
"The most important part of Spider-Man that I wanted to portray accurately is Peter. Of course I can talk about drawing a believable New York, I shot hundreds of pictures of details of the city for reference, or how I've focused on drawing the flow of Spidey’s movement and speed in a way closer to animation than comics," adds Larraz. "But I think Spider-Man comics work because we care about Peter and his world, so that was my main focus: To draw a Peter that you instantly recognize and empathize [with]."
Amazing Spider-Man #1 goes on sale April 9.
I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)