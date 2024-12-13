Meet the Spider-Naut, as Spider-Man is enhanced with the power of the Juggernaut in March

The current arc of Amazing Spider-Man has Peter Parker decked out in a new magical suit, using his upgraded powers to fight the so-called Scions of Cyttorak, the demonic children of the magical being Cyttorak who is best known for providing the power of the Juggernaut. And in the finale of the story, Spidey himself will become the Spider-Naut, powered up by Cyttorak in spider-style armor all his own.

Written by Joe Kelly and Justina Ireland with art by Ed McGuiness, Gleb Menikov, CAFU, and Andrea Boccardo, the story, titled 'The 8 Deaths of Spider-Man' has already lived up to its premise, with Spider-Man dying and being magically resurrected in each fight. But in the final two issues, in Amazing Spider-Man #69 and 70 it seems Spidey may run out of lives to save himself, resulting in the mighty Marvel mash-up you see above, the Spider-Naut.

Check out a gallery of covers including the main covers for Amazing Spider-Man #69 and #70 by Ed McGuinness, as well as a variant for Amazing Spider-Man #70 by Björn Barends, showing off the so-called Spider-Naut:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Spider-Man used the last of the extra lives and is done. True death. In AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #69, things have never looked more bleak as the X-Men fight among themselves, and Doctors Doom and Strange reunite — only to find the situation unwinnable," reads Marvel's official combined description for Amazing Spider-Man #69 and #70. "In AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #70, ENTER THE SPIDER-NAUT! But who is this unstoppable webbed-wonder?! And does he represent the world’s last hope or Cyttorak’s ultimate victory?"

Amazing Spider-Man #69 goes on sale March 12, followed by Amazing Spider-Man #70 on March 26.

