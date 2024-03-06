X-Men #700 brings back Chris Claremont for the end of the Krakoa era

Five years after it began in July 2019, the Krakoa era of the X-Men is coming to an end this summer, and the end of Krakoa will be marked by a major milestone in X-Men #700. Releasing in June, X-Men #35 will also bear the legacy number of X-Men #700.

The numbering is a little iffy, as the titles Uncanny X-Men and X-Men have often run simultaneously. But we're assuming Marvel is counting primarily based on Uncanny X-Men, a title which has been dormant for some time, combined with the core X-Men title that's been running over multiple volumes since Krakoa started.

On that note, X-Men #700 will include contributions from current X-Men line writers Gerry Duggan, Kieron Gillen, and Al Ewing, with art from Lucas Werneck, Joshua Cassara, and more. Along with the crop of current X-Men creators, the oversized issue will also include a story by none other than Chris Claremont, whose run on X-Men from the '70s through the '90s defined much of what fans know of the team and its characters.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Artist Pepe Larraz provides the wraparound cover seen here, which includes many of the main characters of the Krakoa era, along with Xavier and Magneto in their classic incarnations - perhaps hinting at what their status quo may be when the new X-Men era starts later this year.

"All good things must come to an end, and as good of a thing as the Krakoan era has been for mutantkind…its time has come at last," reads Marvel's announcement of X-Men #700. "The tragedy and triumph of Fall Of The House Of X, the madness and mystery of Rise Of The Powers Of X…they have all come to their end and led to this moment that will change the future of mutantkind for years to come."

It's still unconfirmed who will take over as the X-Men creative team when the current volume comes to a close, but it's seeming pretty likely that writer Gail Simone will be involved in the relaunch, as she's writing the X-Men portion of Marvel's upcoming X-Men/Blood Hunt Free Comic Book Day one-shot.

X-Men #700 goes on sale June 5.

Stay up to date on all the new X-Men comics Marvel has planned.