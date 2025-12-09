"I feel a strong need to prevent Japanese-style game development from being lost": 40-year games veteran argues Japan devs should make "unapologetically Japanese" games

Originally released on the PlayStation 1 in Japan in 1999, cozy life sim Milano's Odd Job Collection returns today, December 9, with its first official Western release. For 11-year-old protagonist Milano, it's a modernized adventure through part-time jobs and indoor decorating conveyed through charming minigames and timeless pixel art. For 61-year-old original creator Ryuichi Nishizawa, it's been a long time coming.

Nishizawa has been making games in Japan since the arcade days of the 1980s, leading or contributing to dozens of releases spanning multiple consoles and companies, from the PlayStation family to the Dreamcast, Super Nintendo, Genesis, and TurboGrafx. He's floated around the industry a fair bit, but spent quite some time at Westone Bit Entertainment. Milano's Odd Job Collection, which saw Nishizawa head development from concepting onward, has quietly snowballed into one of his more recognizable games behind the likes of Wonder Boy.

Milano's long-awaited re-release – which Nishizawa is also enjoying from the sidelines, as he hasn't worked on the new version directly – has come at the perfect time. In an interview with GamesRadar+, Nishizawa reckons Milano's Odd Job Collection is not only a timely ancestor of some of the cozy games we have today, but also exactly the type of game he hopes to see more Japanese developers create going forward: something proudly, overwhelmingly, and unmistakably Japanese.

Working like it's 1999

GamesRadar+: What was your response when you first learned of this re-release for Milano's Odd Job Collection?

Ryuichi Nishizawa: I always believed that someday the game would be re-released, so my first reaction was, "Ah, its time has finally come."

Did you ever have or hear of conversations about a potential re-release for this game in the past? Was it something you'd considered or hoped for yourself?

When people started calling the PlayStation 1 a "retro console," which was a surprise to me in itself, I occasionally received casual messages on social media from retro game fans saying they were hoping for a re-release of this title. I also noticed that many players who love discovering older games – including younger fans – had already explored most of the 16-bit era and were now eager to dig into PS1 titles. That made me feel that this is the best time for this game to return.

It feels like a lot of great games from this era are still only officially available in Japan, which is why some Western players have turned to unofficial translations. How does it feel to see Milano's Odd Job Collection getting an official release in the West?

Just like with Monster World IV, I was very surprised to learn that unofficial fan translations existed. It made me realize there are incredibly passionate gamers around the world. When we were developing the game, we weren't thinking about the global market at all – only Japan. So localization was never planned. The game is packed with many Japanese cultural elements and the UI is entirely designed in Japanese. When I heard it was getting an official English release, I thought, "The localization staff must have had a very difficult job… I feel kind of sorry for them!" (laughs)

Is it flattering to see Western fans who want to play or share your game so badly that they translate it themselves?

I am always humbled by the passion fans have for games. Sometimes fans directly tell me, "This title seems influenced by your work," and such messages are truly inspiring. It's always surprising and delightful to realize, "Wow, there are fans in that country too." I believe that these fan-driven activities influence creators across borders, because they teach us things like "They don't enjoy this part as much," or "Wait, this detail is what they find interesting?" – discoveries that help us grow.

There's been some recent discussion about Japanese games made with Japanese versus Western sensibilities in mind, and how Japanese game developers can find success by leaning into what makes their games unique, rather than minimizing those elements and going for broader appeal. How do you feel about the different tastes of Japanese and Western gamers, and what are your thoughts on the themes and sensibilities of Milano's Odd Job Collection?

That is a very good question. My recent research theme is: "Japanese games are said to be unique – but what exactly makes them different from Western games?" I believe that recognizing the uniquely Japanese characteristics in games – traits we often overlook ourselves – will allow us to systematize and pass down Japanese-style game development to the next generation. In Japan, we do not yet have a curriculum that teaches uniquely Japanese game creation, so young developers tend to learn from Western systems. This risks losing the originality that Japanese games have cultivated. I feel a strong need to prevent Japanese-style game development from being lost.

This game was created without any consideration for the global market, and I believe that is why it turned out to be so distinctly Japanese. Japanese creators of my generation grew up surrounded by original Japanese art forms – music, TV dramas, films, manga, anime – and those influences age like fine wine within us and become the games we create. Today's creators must think globally, but that is exactly why we must first understand what makes games "Japanese," and create based on that strength.

You've been making games since the 1980s. Compared to your early years, how would you say global releases for Japanese games are discussed and treated nowadays?

