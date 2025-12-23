2025 is the year PS5 came into its own with fantastic exclusives, but is it too little too late?

I have to admit that PlayStation has had a fantastic 2025, even if in some ways it's been a bit of an odd one. Glancing over our Year in Review: The Best of 2025, many of my own favorite gaming moments have taken place on the console this year. My own PlayStation Wrap-Up 2025 has also made it clear I've spent hundreds of hours immersed in fantastic adventures this year – many days worth of play in PS5 exclusives like Death Stranding 2 and Ghost of Yotei, and current-gen only releases like Silent Hill f (alongside some huge cross-gen RPGs as well).

PS5 exclusives dominating conversation around my favorite white obelisk might seem like a no-brainer on the surface. But, historically, that's not quite the case with many releases up to this point still arriving across both PS4 and PS5. This year, PS5 celebrated its fifth birthday (time flies when you're having fun), but it only feels like the console generation is finally getting started, new games making full use of the power under the console's curvy hood without being restricted by last-gen technical limitations.

Next gen?

(Image credit: Kojima Productions)

As far as PS5 exclusive games go, Death Stranding 2 and Ghost of Yotei, as sequels, are fascinating examples to look at for how far PlayStation has come in recent years. Both the original Death Stranding and Ghost of Tsushima were late-in-the-generation releases on PS4 that pushed the boundaries of that console's technology, and were also both early adopters of PlayStation's 'Director's Cut' format for enhanced PS5 ports.