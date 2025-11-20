After Payday 3's fumbles, Fairgames just might turn out to be the heist game that I crave

You're probably asking yourself one of two questions; either "Is Fairgames still coming out?", or "What the heck is Fairgames"? I don't know whether you're pronouncing it with the stylized 'Fairgame$' dollar sign or not, but I can tell you that the answers are, respectively, "apparently, yeah", and "you've come to the right place for an answer". Little is known about the game but, ironically, in a way that tells us a lot.

There's no point trying to hide from it: on the surface, the signs for Fairgames are Not Good. Announced in 2023 via a CGI trailer that could have been lifted from a pitch presentation, nothing has been seen or heard of it since. No screenshots, no gameplay footage, no release date, no developer interviews; nothing. This year, two key figures from developer Haven Studio – founder Jade Raymond, and game director Daniel Drapeau – left the company. There are reports and rumours that responses to playtests have pushed back internal dates, not to mention it follows in the wake of PlayStation immediately pulling the plug on Concord, Marathon's indefinite delays, and the cancellations of other live service games and studio closures. Like I said, bad signs – but I still have hope for this.

Judging by that CGI trailer – which is all I have to go on, having not participated in any secret playtests – Fairgames is a heist game with an emphasis on action. We see a trio of fashionably dressed young people use a variety of gadgets and weaponry to breach high-tech security, and ultimately face off against two other trios of people (other heisters? Security guards with a dress code lax enough to allow ski masks and monkey cosplay?) on their way to the booty. Basically, Payday with