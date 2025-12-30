Nintendo's 2025 has been all about the hardware, but 2026 is going to be its year for games

From announcement, through full reveal, and right into release, there's no denying that the Switch 2 has dominated Nintendo's 2025. And rightfully so. Eight years after the launch of the original Switch, this is the highly anticipated sequel that delivers many of the features and specs fans expected from a Switch Pro. The first-ever Nintendo console to be a straight sequel with the simple addition of a '2', it's a console that feels much more appealing to a broader market than the bright colors and motion-controlled fun of the original Switch's launch.

Its matte grey minimalism, with just the right pops of color, feels like an attitude change from Nintendo. This is a sophisticated design that feels tailored to the vast adult Switch audience as much as to the rest of the family.

And what's interesting is that, so far, this mentality is matched by the games.

Dark surprises

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

The fact that Nintendo's launch line-up for Switch 2 included the likes of Cyberpunk 2077 and Yakuza 0 still blows my mind. I remember going to the Switch 2 preview event back in April, and in one corner of the huge space was a curtained-off over-18s game section for the duo of titles. It looked hilarious, as at that time it was just journalists and influencers in attendance, but it was soon to be open to the public, too, so it wasn't just for show.

But the ring-fencing, now looking back, only drew attention to Switch 2's more diverse launch line-up. Here was a console that's not only capable of running something like Cyberpunk 2077 without resorting to cloud streaming, but also a company that was very happy to showcase it alongside Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza .

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

The Switch 2 reveal also surprised everyone by including a FromSoftware exclusive that I doubt anyone saw coming -