Larian lead says RAM shortage is affecting Divinity's development, calling for "a lot of optimization work in early access that we didn't necessarily want to do"

News
By published

"It's challenging, but it's video games"

Divinity
(Image credit: Larian Studios)

As Larian Studios, the developer behind Baldur's Gate 3, cracks on with its work on the new Divinity game, CEO Swen Vincke reveals that the recent RAM shortage and spike in its cost might present a setback in the development of the team's upcoming title.

In a new interview with TheGamer, Vinckee explains that the ongoing RAM shortage (one that essentially boils down to AI model training) doesn't just have an effect on the gaming community – it also presents developers themselves with a problem. "Interestingly, another [issue Larian is facing] is really the price of RAM and the price of SSDs, and fuck, man – it's like, literally, we've never had it like this," admits the studio lead.

This makes sense – especially when you consider Vincke's assertion that Divinity will likely launch into early access first, much like Baldur's Gate 3 and past entries from the RPG series. According to the Larian boss, early access "causes extra development effort, but it leads to a better game, which is ultimately the goal of the entire exercise." It sounds as though the RAM debacle will only add to this "extra development effort," sadly.

Until then, I'll be counting down the days leading up to any sort of big Divinity release date reveal from Larian – there hasn't been too much said since the studio unveiled it at The Game Awards 2025, after all, and it's sure to be an absolutely massive title.