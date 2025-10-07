Price increases be damned, here's how you can get a PS5 Pro for just over $600 this Prime Day

The recent wave of PS5 console price increases has made this year's Prime Day gaming deals a bit awkward, as it's hard to recommend PS5 bundles and console deals when there aren't any.

If you don't mind grabbing yourself a second-hand console via Amazon's Renewed program, the pickings aren't as slim, at least, as you can grab a PS5 Pro for just $619.99 at Amazon today. Sure, you have to deal with the knowledge that someone owned it before you, but when they're in good condition, you're making a saving against the console's original $699.99 MSRP.

Buy it if: ✅ You don't mind second-hand hardware

✅ You want the 2TB onboard storage

✅ You want the graphical fidelity of the Pro model Don't buy it if: ❌ You can make do with a cheaper SSD upgrade

❌ You can see a gaming PC for a similar price

❌ You don't have a screen with a 60+Hz refresh rate UK: £674.99 at Amazon

Should you buy an Amazon Renewed PS5 Pro?

(Image credit: Future / Tabitha Baker)

Growing up, we couldn't afford brand-new PlayStation consoles, so my mum usually bought them from second-hand, family-owned gaming shops instead. Decades later, buying second-hand can still be an ideal way to get recent tech at a price that's more in line with your budget, and this PS5 Pro is far more affordable at its renewed deal price of $619.99.

After the price increases, a brand-new PS5 Pro will set you back a whopping $749.99, which is almost the price of two brand-new Nintendo Switch 2 handhelds in the US, which puts things into perspective.

Even its original price of $699.99 before the hikes was a lot for a console, which makes this current renewed price extra special. Of course, buying pre-owned has its downsides. For one, you have to put up with the expectation that there will be some cosmetic damage somewhere. Someone previously had this sitting in their house, and so scratches and abrasions are expected. That said, the options in this deal are "refurbished - Premium", which would signal to me that there won't be any noticeable physical damage.

In fact, as a "renewed premium" console, Amazon states that this console should have "no signs of cosmetic damage when held 12 inches away" if you need a bit of reassurance, and a console that doesn't look like it's been through the wars.

Renewed consoles have also been restored to their factory settings, and come with all of their required accessories (in this case, a DualSense controller), although they might not be the original ones packaged with the console when it was new.

If cash isn't an issue, you can still purchase a brand-new PS5 Pro for $749 at PS Direct instead. That version should come with absolutely no cosmetic damage whatsoever, but it does come with the new post-price increase MSRP.

