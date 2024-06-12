Netflix scraps another series as its Power Rangers show is canceled – but Hasbro hopes it can live again

Netflix has scrapped its planned Power Rangers series – but there's still hope it could survive elsewhere.

According to Twitter user Jinsakuu, and confirmed by TVLine, the live-action show won't be going any further at Netflix, but Hasbro is said to be seeking a fresh creative direction and a new partner for the series.

Netflix's version would have had Jenny Klein as showrunner – Klein was an executive producer on The Witcher and Daisy & the Six, as well as an executive story editor on Supernatural.

Klein would have been working with I Am Not Okay With This co-creator Jonathan Entwistle, who in 2020 was set to oversee new Power Rangers TV and film projects.

Netflix is no stranger to Power Rangers, either – the streamer released the movie Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always last year to mark Mighty Morphin's 30th anniversary.

It's unclear at the moment where the Power Rangers series could end up if Hasbro are successful in finding it a new home, or if the creative team would remain the same if the series does live on. It's also currently unclear why the show was scrapped at Netflix.

As for Netflix, the streamer has quite the busy year ahead, with the remainder of Bridgerton season 3, Cobra Kai season 6, and Squid Game season 2 all among the upcoming releases of 2024.

