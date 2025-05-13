Suits L.A. was canceled because it "has not resonated" with fans: "It's just not really showing the potential to grow"

Despite Suits becoming a streaming phenomenon in 2023, its spin-off has been short-lived. Suits: LA has been canceled before even finishing airing season 1, and now we know some of the reasons why this decision was made at NBC.

"Suits: LA has had a very short run, but it really just has not resonated the way we thought it would," Jeff Bader, NBC’s president of programming strategy, revealed to the media this week (via The Hollywood Reporter), following the announcement of this unexpectedly early cancelation for the show. It's also surprising that the news broke out even before all episodes have aired on TV.

"There can be many, many reasons – people are speculating why it hasn't resonated, but it's just not really showing the potential to grow for us in the future, unfortunately," Bader continued.

This resurrection of Suits seemed like a safe bet for the network. The original Suits, which aired between 2011 and 2019, became everyone's favorite show in 2023 when it was added to Netflix, breaking streaming records and becoming one of the hottest shows of our time. The spin-off was announced during this unexpected wave of success, securing the return of Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter and David Costabile as Daniel Hardman, and casting Stephen Amell.

It seems, however, that the show did not strike a chord with Suits fans. Suits: LA currently sits at a 39% Critics score, and a 54% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

"Those are the decisions we have to make. We have to look at the performance of the shows both on linear and on digital. We have to see the ones that look like they have growth potential in the future. So we're looking at how stable they are in their linear performance, how stable they are on digital, which ones are growing, which ones are declining – and we had to make some hard decisions," Bader explained.

It was previously reported that the show's cancelation had to do with low viewership, with each episode hovering at around one million viewers.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Suits: LA is streaming on Peacock, with the final episode set to air on May 18, while the first eight seasons of Suits are available to stream on Netflix. For more, check out our list of the most exciting new TV shows in 2025 and beyond.