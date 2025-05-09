Suits spin-off cancelled at NBC after just one season

Suits: LA has been cancelled ahead of its season finale after just one season.

According to Deadline, the cancellation has to do with low streaming numbers, with each episode hovering at around one million viewers. Per the report, there have been "modest week-to-week ratings bumps here and there but overall, viewership has remained low."

NBC pursued a spin-off due to the show's record-breaking numbers on Netflix. After the first eight seasons of the show were added to the streamer in June 2023, the show became the number-one show across before going on to break Nielsen's all-time overall streaming record, beating out Ozark for the most number one finishes,

Suits: LA., created by Aaron Korsch, takes place in the same universe as the flagship show and stars Stephen Amell as a lawyer named Ted whose "firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career."

The cast includes Maggie Grace, Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, Brian Greenberg, Alice Lee, Kevin Weisman, and Sofia Pernas. The 13-episode show even brought back OG Suits star Gabriel Macht in a supporting role. Suits: LA currently sits at a 39% Critics score and a 54% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Suits: LA is streaming on Peacock, with the final episode set to air on May 18. The first eight seasons of Suits are still available to stream on Netflix. For more, check out our list of the most exciting new TV shows in 2025 and beyond.