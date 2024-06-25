Netflix announces the first new arrivals on-board One Piece season 2 – and it hints at where the story is going next

Netflix has announced the first new cast members for One Piece season 2.

"Out from the shadows comes your first look at who's playing the Baroque Works agents in the upcoming season of ONE PIECE," the announcement from Netflix reads.

Out from the shadows comes your first look at who's playing the Baroque Works agents in the upcoming season of ONE PIECE:David Dastmalchian is Mr. 3Jazzara Jaslyn is Miss ValentineCamrus Johnson is Mr. 5Daniel Lasker is Mr. 9 pic.twitter.com/YLEsXhatixJune 25, 2024

David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad, Ant-Man) is Mr. 3, Jazzara Jaslyn (Warrior) is Miss Valentine, Camrus Johnson (Quiz Lady) is Mr. 5, and Daniel Lasker (Raised by Wolves) is Mr. 9.

Not familiar with those characters? They all form part of the Baroque Works group, a criminal syndicate whose ultimate goal is to take over the Arabasta Kingdom.

While its top brass are yet to be revealed, Mr. 3 – as the name would suggest – is one of its most senior members.

The casting also confirms what some had already suspected: that the second season will adapt much (if not all) of the manga’s Arabasta arc, with Dastmalchian’s Mr. 3 being the focus of a mini-arc by the name of Little Garden.

Those arcs – we’ll keep things vague – will likely see Luffy and the Straw Hats face off against the officers of Baroque Works, all while visiting new locations and encountering fresh allies.

A recent report pinpoints One Piece season 2’s release window as 2025, while there’s also a suggestion it will film back to back with a third season.

One Piece, starring Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Emily Rudd as Nami, Mackenyu as Zoro, Taz Skylar as Sanji, and Jacob Romero as Usopp, is currently streaming on Netflix.

