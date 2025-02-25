Amazon's Beast Games might be the most expensive TV season of all time as MrBeast admits he lost "tens of millions" on the reality series

MrBeast has admitted to losing tens of millions of dollars on his reality show Beast Games, which streams on Prime Video.

"I lost a ton of money filming this show, that came out of my pocket," MrBeast said on the Diary of a CEO podcast, referring to a moment when a coin was flipped to increase the prize pot. "We spent way too much money on it. I lost tens of millions of dollars on that show. I'm an idiot."

"That I have been advised not to say," MrBeast added when asked how much the whole show cost, though he did say it was "of course" more than a hundred million, estimating that the first two episodes alone cost $50 million. For reference, Prime Video's fantasy epic The Rings of Power season 1 is estimated to have cost $58 million (that's $62 million adjusted for inflation).

"Tens of millions," MrBeast answered on how out of pocket he is after the show. "It was not a good financial decision to make Beast Games. I lost money. I would have more money if I didn't film it."

Though, he did say he didn't regret making the show, and he wouldn't be drawn on viewership before Amazon makes the announcement. The streamer has previously said the show was its most-watched unscripted series ever.

Beast Games is a game show in which 1,000 people compete for a $5 million prize, which ultimately went up to $10 million – the biggest prize in TV history (other prizes were also awarded).

