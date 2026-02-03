"When you make literally billions of dollars on Skyrim," Bethesda veteran would be "shocked" if Amazon's Fallout TV show makes the studio "any money they care about"

News
Prime TV's hit adaptation of Fallout is obviously the result of a collaboration between Amazon and Bethesda, the company holding the rights to the IP, but according to Bruce Nesmith, a former veteran of the studio who left in 2021, the money Bethesda makes from the TV show pales in comparison to what it earns from highly successful games like Skyrim.

"What you have to realize about things like the Fallout TV show is that they don't make Bethesda money directly," Nesmith told Press Box PR. "I would be shocked if Bethesda is making any money that they care about really, not when you make literally billions of dollars on Skyrim. What you're going to make by licensing the IP to this TV show is just peanuts."

