"When you make literally billions of dollars on Skyrim," Bethesda veteran would be "shocked" if Amazon's Fallout TV show makes the studio "any money they care about"
"What you're going to make by licensing the IP to this TV show is just peanuts"
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Prime TV's hit adaptation of Fallout is obviously the result of a collaboration between Amazon and Bethesda, the company holding the rights to the IP, but according to Bruce Nesmith, a former veteran of the studio who left in 2021, the money Bethesda makes from the TV show pales in comparison to what it earns from highly successful games like Skyrim.
"What you have to realize about things like the Fallout TV show is that they don't make Bethesda money directly," Nesmith told Press Box PR. "I would be shocked if Bethesda is making any money that they care about really, not when you make literally billions of dollars on Skyrim. What you're going to make by licensing the IP to this TV show is just peanuts."
So, why license out the rights to a beloved IP if you aren't making any substantial money directly? Well, the obvious benefit for Bethesda is the explosion of interest in that IP should an adaptation be successful, which the Fallout TV show has proven to be.
"What it gets you is notoriety. It's marketing. Do they really need marketing for Elder Scrolls 6?," Nesmith pondered. The answer is probably not, but it's also hard not to notice things like the entire Fallout game series being heavily discounted just as the TV show's highly acclaimed second season is wrapping up, for instance. Seems like a symbiotic relationship even if Amazon isn't directly sharing profits with Bethesda.
In other news, Elder Scrolls 6 will "most definitely" have more trees than Skyrim, according to Todd Howard himself.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.