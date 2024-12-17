Filming on One Piece season 2 has reportedly wrapped, which gives us our best clue yet as to when it'll land on Netflix

The team behind Netflix's One Piece has confirmed season 2 has finished filming, with a bunch of behind-the-scene snaps from their wrap party in South Africa.

Per Comicbook, Cape Town-based stuntwoman Natalie Walsh, who acts as a double for Nami star Emily Rudd, took to Instagram recently to share a photo of herself and three other crew members alongside the caption: "Wrap party vibes, let's gooooo". While the selfie was stuntperson-heavy, it seems safe to assume that if the stand-ins' work is all done and dusted, then the actors and directors are likely to be, too.

The One Piece live-action team celebrated with a wrap party yesterday! It seems filming for Season 2 is officially done! pic.twitter.com/JdauZwjXdxDecember 15, 2024

The streamer has yet to announce when the second season of the live-action anime adaptation, but Vincent Regan, who plays Vice Admiral Garp, previously revealed at Vienna Comic-Con that "the show will be ready for Netflix before Christmas next year." Season 1 wrapped in August 2022 and didn't release on Netflix until August 2023, so it seems almost certain that the follow-up chapter will land in December 2025.

"I guess they'll start filming season 3 pretty soon, and I think they are doing -- I think it's called the [Alabasta] story arc," Regan teased at the same time. "I think it's going to take two seasons. What I've seen of the designs, drawings, and when I was there, there was some really fun stuff being shot there at the moment."

Also starring Mackenyu, Taz Skylar, Morgan Davies, Iñaki Godoy, and more, One Piece follows a group of pirates led by enthusiastic adventurer Monkey D. Luffy, as they explore a fantastical world of endless oceans and exotic islands. Known as the Straw Hat Crew, their overarching mission is to find the world's ultimate treasure, and become the next Pirate Kings.

