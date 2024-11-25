One Piece creator says season 2's newcomers are the "perfect choice" after meeting them during filming

One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda has enthusiastically given his blessing to Netflix's One Piece season 2, particularly to the new cast members.

Also an executive producer on the show, Oda visited the set in Cape Town, South Africa, where the new episodes are being filmed.

"I got to see firsthand the hard work of so many crew members across various fields!! The sets? Huge! The attention to detail? Insane! The crew’s love for the project? Off the charts!! And the food? Amazing!!," he wrote in a statement.

Oda said he now feels "an even greater sense of responsibility" for his role in this live-action adaptation of his legendary manga.

During this set visit, Oda was able to meet the new cast members of season 2, which include The Suicide Squad star David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3 and Bridgerton breakout Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday.

"My own casting selections were made from Japan over photos and videos, but seeing them all in person convinced me: they were absolutely the perfect choice!!!

"The vibe on set was just the best, too! Trust me, this is going to surpass season 1! Stay tuned for season 2!".

One Piece is also welcoming this season Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, and Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, who are members of the criminal syndicate Baroque Works group.

Also joining the cast of season 2 are Clive Russell as Crocus, Werner Coetser as Dorry, Brendan Murray as Brogy, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Ty Keogh as Dalton, Ro Colletti as Wapol, and Callum Kerr as Smoker.

We will also be reunited with the main cast, Iñaki Godoy (Monkey D. Luffy), Emily Rudd (Nami), Mackenyu (Zoro), Taz Skylar (Sanji), and Jacob Romero (Usopp).

One Piece season 2 is currently filming, and Netflix has yet to confirm an official release date. In the meantime, check our list of best Netflix shows.