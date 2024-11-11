One Piece manga release schedule – when is the next chapter out?

One Piece is one of the most popular manga in the world. The series, which is written and drawn by creator Eiichiro Oda, follows rubbery hero Monkey D Luffy and his crew (known as the Straw Hat Pirates) as they set out to find the titular One Piece – the fabled treasure of the King of the Pirates, Gol D. Roger.

Each new instalment of One Piece is published online and in the long-running manga magazine Weekly Shōnen Jump. The series is such a huge success that it's already been turned into its own hit anime, with a second adaptation titled The One Piece also on the way, as well as a live-action show for Netflix (find out everything you need to know about One Piece season 2 here).

Keeping track of the new chapters of such a long-running – and complex – series like this can be tricky, though, which is where this page comes in. We'll keep it updated with all the news on when new chapters of One Piece are running and when breaks have been announced. By the way, if you're looking for something to watch in those break weeks, you should check out our guide to the best anime for tips on some amazing shows that you can watch right now.

One Piece manga November 2024 release schedule

(Image credit: VIZ Media)

Manga series are typically produced by a small team – sometimes just one person. Because of that, it's not unusual for series to take short (or very long in the case of some titles like Hunter x Hunter) breaks, and sometimes at short notice. One Piece is still written and drawn entirely by its creator Eiichiro Oda.

Generally speaking Oda will publish up to three chapters a month before taking a week out. Unfortunately for fans, it has just been announced today that the series is set to take an unexpected two-week pause. That means that only one chapter of the manga will be published in November, with Chapter 1132 following at the start of December. Here's the current schedule:

November 11 – Chapter 1131 published

November 18 – break week

November 25 – break week

December 2 – Chapter 1132 to be published

Where can I read the One Piece manga?

(Image credit: VIZ Media)

The series is published in print in Weekly Shōnen Jump, published by Shueisha. The magazine has been running for decades, with its first issue dated to August 1, 1968.

However, if you want to read the series in English, then the easiest (and cheapest!) way to keep up is by reading the series at Viz.com, which has the archive for the series. While you have to pay to read older chapters, the three most recent instalments are free, making it really easy to keep up with what's going on in the series.

If you prefer physical comics, you can also buy collected editions of the series in English. These are known as known as tankōbon – and to date One Piece has 110 of them! You'll need some sturdy bookshelves to collect the full set, but they're a great way to read the manga.

What's happening in the current One Piece arc?

(Image credit: VIZ Media)

One Piece is currently in the midst of the Elbaph Arc, which began in September with Chapter 1126. In it, the Straw Hat Pirates travel to Elbaph island, which is inhabited by giants. Meanwhile the rest of the world is dealing with the aftermath of the late Vegapunk's broadcast to the world, while more pirate factions search for the One Piece.

This arc is the second part of what has been called One Piece's Final Saga, which suggests that the series is starting to wrap up – though no official end date has been confirmed. It's not yet clear how long the arc will be, or if there will be additional arcs as part of the Final Saga. Still, even with all this history and more than 1000 chapters already published, it's never too late to join in with the Straw Hat Pirates' adventures – you won't regret it!

