Percy Jackson fans pay tribute to late actor Lance Reddick's "powerhouse" performance as Zeus as season finale airs

Percy Jackson and the Olympians viewers have paid tribute to Lance Reddick after the late actor made a posthumous appearance as Greek god Zeus in the Disney Plus series' finale.

The show marked the actor's passing with a title card at the end of the episode, which read, "In loving memory of Lance Reddick." Reddick passed away in March 2023 at the age of 60.

"Lance Reddick is just amazing as Zeus. What an absolute powerhouse," said one fan . "Damn dude Lance Reddick was a phenomenal Zeus. Lost a legend to soon," wrote another . "Watching Lance Reddick play Zeus in the finale of Percy Jackson made me sad all over again. What a singular talent," a third added .

"That 'In Loving Memory of Lance Reddick' at the end of Percy Jackson and the Olympians hit so much different this time," another viewer tweeted . "The series so far is 10/10. It’s going to be hard seeing anyone else as Zeus after even just 10 minutes of screen time that man commanded scenes."

Showrunner Dan Shotz also paid tribute, sharing a photo on Instagram of himself, Reddick, and Poseidon actor Toby Stephens. He wrote, "Our Zeus. His kindness, his soul, his power. We got to bear witness to [Lance Reddick] on @percyseries with [Walker Scobell], [Leah Sava Jeffries] and [Aryan Simhadri]. So many laughs, such profound work. Thank you, Lance. We miss you."

Based on Rick Riordan's beloved book series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians follows 12-year-old demigod Percy (Walker Scobell), son of the god Poseidon, who's accused of stealing Zeus' thunderbolt.

The show is the actor's last live-action TV performance, but he's also set to voice Lex Luthor in animated Harley Quinn spin-off, Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, which will be released later this year. He has two posthumous movie releases on the cards, too, with biopic Shirley, about Shirley Chisholm, the first Black Congresswoman, and John Wick spin-off Ballerina.

