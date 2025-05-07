As Oblivion Remastered gets all the love, Starfield's biggest modders are in the process of abandoning Bethesda's latest RPG for good

Starfield hasn't turned out the way many Bethesda fans were hoping for, and that's led one of the biggest modding teams working on the game to give up on it.

One of the big things Bethesda games have become associated with is a metric ton of bugs that the community eventually takes upon themselves to fix. All of the Fallout and Elder Scrolls games have a litany of community mods, and Starfield is no different, with the members of the Starfield Community Patch group forming over a year before the game would eventually launch.

However, as we all know by now, Starfield didn't entirely live up to the hopes and dreams of some Bethesda fans; while many loved it (as seen in our GamesRadar+ review), a lot of the fanbase was let down by the latest effort, especially since it was the studio's first game since 2015's Fallout 4. And sadly, that extends to the modding community.

In a post on the Starfield Modding Discord, Starfield Community Patch modder Pickysaurus sends a message to players who had noticed that the mod hasn't been updated since last September. The user announces that the team is looking for modders who want to take the reins from them, as the current creators don't have the "time or motivation to curate the patch anymore."



While Pickysaurus personally puts his absence down to a new puppy, which has reduced his gaming time, the modder explains, "other members of the team have found themselves disenchanted with the game for various reasons - lack of replay-ability, the paid modding situation, moved on to playing new games, etc."



Although they aren't working on the mod, Pickysaurus says they are still going to maintain the website, but admits, "If nobody comes forward, we may have to retire the project and direct users to Arthmoor's patch going forwards," in reference to the Unofficial Starfield Patch.

