The Elder Scrolls 6 is "still a long way off," Todd Howard says, but Bethesda is working on it more often than Fallout 76: "We did a big play test yesterday"

By published

Hm, very interesting

A close-up of a map being opened during the Elder Scrolls Skyrim.
(Image credit: Bethesda)

Yes, Bethesda director Todd Howard seems to be victimizing you, specifically, in choosing not to announce a firm release window for The Elder Scrolls 6. He enjoys that kind of torture.

Howard acknowledges in a new GQ interview that Elder Scrolls 6 – announced seven years ago – is "still a long way off," but he also suggests it's currently dominating Bethesda's days.

"I like to just announce stuff and release it," Howard explains. "My perfect version – and I'm not saying this is going to happen – is that it's going to be a while and then, one day, the game will just appear."

At this point, a punishing 14 years after The Elder Scrolls 5 launched, fans of the high fantasy series are likely to take what they can get. Many of them are starting to rank The Elder Scrolls 6 alongside other unattainable dreams, such as meeting Bigfoot for dinner.

"Not trying to be a dick or anything," says one recent Reddit post in The Elder Scrolls 6 subreddit. "Why do people think the game will release in 2026?"

"I don't want fans to feel anxious," Howard remarks, as an untold number of fans feel anxious.

The Elder Scrolls 6 will feature an NPC made in memory of a beloved fan, all thanks to the RPG community's most dedicated lorekeepers – and $85,000: "We just finished up a meeting with Bethesda."

