The Elder Scrolls 6 will feature an NPC made in memory of a beloved fan, all thanks to the RPG community's most dedicated lorekeepers – and $85,000: "We just finished up a meeting with Bethesda"

Bethesda Game Studios hosted an auction to name an NPC in The Elder Scrolls 6 earlier this year, and although the Unofficial Elder Scrolls Pages team didn't snag the $85,000 win, it's still getting the opportunity to work with developers on a custom character.

That's because Bethesda, as UESP revealed in an exciting post in May, agreed to let the team – a group of very dedicated fans who run what arguably stands as the biggest Elder Scrolls database to date – "create a character" if it could match the winning $85,000 amount for charity. "If we'd match the auction amount with a group donation campaign to Make-A-Wish, they'd grant us the same privilege to design a character," UESP wrote.

The team's bid to create an NPC in the new Elder Scrolls game is quite a special one, as it was initially made in hopes of memorializing Loranna Pyrel – an active member of the RPG community and the creator behind forum-based roleplay Loranna's RP – as a character. It's been nearly five months now since UESP announced Bethesda would allow the fans to do so (granted they upped the charity donation total to $170,000), and progress is looking good.

"We just finished up a meeting with Bethesda, where we got to design a character for The Elder Scrolls 6," UESP admits in a new online thread. "Honestly, a lot of us went into the meeting pretty nervous and even reserved, but now we're all extremely excited for what's in store."

It's big news – especially as there's hardly ever any to do with The Elder Scrolls 6. Plus, it's heartwarming to know an NPC truly is being made in memory of Loranna.

Seven years have passed since The Elder Scrolls 6 debuted with a short teaser at E3 in 2018. Since then, little has surfaced about the new RPG – not including passing references like the post-Oblivion Remastered mention from Todd Howard or the auction. There's really no telling when fans will finally hear more about the upcoming Bethesda game, but here's hoping it's impressive and carries longtime fans' legacies well – especially Loranna's.

