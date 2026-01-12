The D&D campaign that eventually helped shape Skyrim has been unearthed, as The Elder Scrolls legend's lost RPG notes are archived

Original RPG notes that helped shape the lore of The Elder Scrolls series have been uncovered and archived, offering a look at how the world of Tamriel was brought to life by its creators.
In a joint effort, two Elder Scrolls archival projects - the Unofficial Elder Scrolls Pages (UESP) and The Imperial Library - have shared campaign notes from games of D&D played inside the world of Tamriel. These notes come from the estate of Julian LeFay, the Bethesda veteran described as "father of The Elder Scrolls" who died in July 2025, and detail two campaigns he ran during the development of The Elder Scrolls 2: Daggerfall.
The second of the two campaigns is relatively well-known, having contributed to the naming of several characters and locations throughout the series. It was never completed, but its narrative was wrapped up in an in-game novel, The Fall of the Usurper. The notes are minimal, but feature region and dungeon maps for Daggerfall's Dwynnen area.