"Father of The Elder Scrolls" Julian LeFay has passed away, and his team say his "legacy will live on in every realm, every quest, and every moment of wonder" in the upcoming fantasy RPG The Wayward Realms

Julian LeFay, dubbed the father of The Elder Scrolls due to his prominent positions working on Arena and Daggerfall, passed away yesterday, July 22, 2025, aged 59, after a "courageous battle with cancer." The studio he co-founded, OnceLost Games, states his passing is "an immeasurable loss for our team, our community, and our industry."

LeFay was so influential at Bethesda, a company he joined shortly after its formation, that the Elder Scrolls deity Julianos is named after him. He later co-founded OnceLost Games with fellow former Bethesda developers Ted Peterson and Vijay Lakshman, announcing the fantasy RPG The Wayward Realms in 2021 .

We were informed that LeFay stepped away from work last week. He chose to " live his final moments surrounded by his loved ones ," wrote CEO Peterson. OnceLost's statement sharing news of his passing calls LeFay "one of the masterminds" of the upcoming RPG and notes "Even during his illness, he continued to share his vision with our team, mentor our developers, and ensure that every aspect of the game reflected his commitment to creating something truly extraordinary."

It continues by saying that, while "This is an immeasurable loss for our team, our community, and our industry," work on the game will continue. The developers are honoring his legacy "by ensuring that his vision becomes the reality he dreamed of."

The tribute concludes, "Julian's influence extends far beyond our studio. He touched the lives of millions of players worldwide and inspired countless developers to push creative boundaries. Julian's legacy will live on in every realm, every quest, and every moment of wonder that players will experience in The Wayward Realms."