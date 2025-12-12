"RPGs can be divisive": Obsidian chats all things Avowed – how it overcame the Skyrim comparisons, why there's no Baldur's Gate 3-style romance, and what's next for the 2025 gem

Nearly a year has passed since I wrote my Avowed review, dubbing the new Obsidian Entertainment gem a title that "fills a first-person void within the fantasy RPG genre" – a statement I still stand by. Rather than trying to match Skyrim's vast world or open-ended exploration-based loop, something comparisons presumed it would do thanks to its POV and fantastical setting, Avowed boasts its own unique identity. For that, I continue to love it.

However, it hasn't quite reached fellow genre stans the same way it's reached me. It currently sits with "Mostly Positive" reviews on Steam, and while that's no bad rating by any means, it pales in comparison to some of Obsidian's other wins this year (I'm looking at you, Grounded 2) and Pillars of Eternity – the 2015 CRPG that Avowed shares its world and lore with. The developers are no strangers to players' issues, though.

I sit down with gameplay director Gabriel "Gabe" Paramo and discuss all of this – what makes Avowed so special, how the endless Elder Scrolls comparisons affected development, what Obsidian has planned for the RPG in the future, how the studio has taken feedback on board, and much more. I can already feel myself itching to hop back into the vibrant world of Eora for more talks with Kai, treasure hunting, and to, of course, stop a fire along the way now that I'm older and wiser.

A fruitful future

(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment)

Year in Review 2025 (Image credit: Future) GamesRadar+ presents Year in Review: The Best of 2025, our coverage of all the unforgettable games, movies, TV, hardware, and comics released during the last 12 months. Throughout December, we’re looking back at the very best of 2025, so be sure to check in across the month for new lists, interviews, features, and retrospectives as we guide you through the best the past year had to offer.

I can't help but ponder Avowed's future. I know all about the roadmap and the recently delayed fall update, which is now set to arrive "around the anniversary of the game's release next February" with New Game Plus, a photo mode, a new weapon type, the ability to change appearance at the party camp, and more. But "beyond the roadmap," Paramo tells me, there are sadly "no new DLCs or anything like that planned."

As someone with nearly 100 hours in Avowed, I'd love to see the story expand. But, as he explains, there's still plenty to look forward to. One of the major highlights is a new weapon type, the quarterstaff. Pillars of Eternity fans know this one well, and as a magic-oriented player, I'm thrilled to learn it's coming. Why is it only arriving this winter, so long after Avowed's February 2025 launch, though?

"The weapon types you can wield didn't really have enough wizardy vibes," Paramo admits. "So I wanted to make sure that there was a quarterstaff, which is the Gandalf kind of, 'you shall not pass,' staff set up." I'm curious about the combat flexibility, something Avowed absolutely aces, and what players did with it. Was there a certain combination Obsidian took note of?

"I think for me the funnest part about it was watching people discussing in comments what their loadout is," Paramo recalls. "Someone's wielding just a one-handed pistol, and people are like, 'Why aren't you wielding a dual pistol?' The dude's like, 'I want to be a single pistol-wielding, Clint Eastwood character." And why shouldn't he? That's what Avowed is all about. Playing "your way," as the director puts it.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So much to do, so much to see

(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment)

Something that really stood out to me about Avowed – aside from its twist on the usual RPG combat formula – is its treasure-hunting, and the parkour often accompanying it. According to Paramo, Obsidian included these optional hunts to add to the "explorable space." Sure, the game isn't "open-world" by definition, but you never truly feel restrained by any borders while you're playing, and this capacity for exploration is a big part of why.

Every corner has its "nooks and crannies," and each discovery carries with it a sense of reward. "We made a big map, and we wanted to make sure it was filled with a bunch of treasures and things for the players to collect," describes Paramo. Striking the balance between allowing for players' exploration and having them keep up with the storyline at the same time was "pretty challenging," but hey – I'd personally say that's one area in which Avowed shines.

There's another feature – or, more accurately, lack thereof – that struck me about Avowed before I even played it, too. Romance. We do live in a post-Baldur's Gate 3 world, after all, and in it, expectations of full-blown romance in RPGs are undeniably on the rise. It's something we saw with Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and a topic that was on fans' minds prior to Avowed's release.