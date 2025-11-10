Fallout 3 remaster reportedly in production as Bethesda boss Todd Howard confirms the developer is working on Elder Scrolls 6, Fallout 76, "and some other things"

The rumored Fallout 3 remaster is supposedly in active development and set to receive the glossy Oblivion treatment.

Bethesda itself is being vague about it; in a new interview with GQ, director Todd Howard simply confirms the developer has "hundreds of people on Fallout right now, with 76 and some other things we're doing." But Video Games Chronicle (VGC) reports about this, "One of the 'other things' Howard is referring to, VGC understands, is a remaster of Fallout 3, similar to this year's The Elder Scrolls Oblivion: Remastered."

GamesRadar+ has reached out to Bethesda for official comment. Otherwise, all Howard says about 2008 RPG Fallout 3 in his GQ interview is that it "has the best opening" of any game he's ever worked on, and that it "has a very harsh tone." A tough but delectable combo – worth whipping up in the kitchen again, surely.

But even if Howard remains quiet, as he tends to be, about what exactly Bethesda is doing right now, old legal documents reveal some of his secrets. Namely, a 2023 leak revealed that Xbox had ambitiously planned to release The Elder Scrolls 6 and a Fallout 3 remaster, among other titles.

Though, we now know, this schedule fell through like a bad soufflé, it still offers a bit of hope for Fallout 3. It's never too late for a game from 2008 to change.

"Fallout is great," Howard tells GQ, "because it can be a gonzo B-movie one moment and then it can be life-or-death trauma. It's what we spent a lot of time getting right on the TV show.

"I think the best quest is one with the characters you meet: what have they done to survive and why? How do you feel about that?"

