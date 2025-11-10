Todd Howard "hadn't had a break in 20 years" when Fallout 4 came out, so he took a 3-month sabbatical to "go touch some grass"

"You get to a point in life where you spend more time in the fantasy world than with real people"

Todd Howard has led development of some of the biggest and best RPGs ever made, and it's no secret that the game industry can exact a toll on developers. But everybody needs to "touch grass" now and then, and that's why Howard finally took a break that had been decades overdue after the launch of Fallout 4.

Making RPGs like Oblivion and Skyrim means developers spend "years and years of your lives together – it's a bonding experience," as Howard tells GQ. "But I had been going really hard for a long time. I took a sabbatical after Fallout 4 for like three months. I hadn't had a break in 20 years."

Titles like Fallout 76 (an online game) and Starfield (a brand-new IP) presented new challenges for Bethesda, but the "routine" of making Fallout 4 wasn't exactly a cakewalk. "If routine is working like mad dogs all the time, because we really did," Howard says. "It becomes a bit of an obsession. You get to a point in life where you spend more time in the fantasy world than with real people. So you’re like, 'Maybe I should go touch some grass.'"

