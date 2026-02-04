Fallout showrunner and producer Todd Howard on whether the TV show just changed video game canon: "What existed before, and how do you remain respectful to it?"

News
By published

Exclusive: Fallout creator Todd Howard and showrunner Geneva Roberson-Dworet talk potentially changing the game's canon

Fallout season 2
(Image credit: Prime Video)

Fallout creator Todd Howard and showrunner Geneva Robertson-Dworet are remaining tight-lipped on whether or not Fallout season 2 confirms which New Vegas ending is actually canon.

Warning: Major spoilers for Fallout season 2 episodes 7 and 8 and Fallout: New Vegas below!

There are four potential endings in New Vegas: Caesar's Legion takes over New Vegas; the New California Republic takes control; Mr. House takes control; or there's the Yes Man ending, where the player joins forces with a Securitron and becomes his own rogue leader of what's left of the luckiest city on Earth. 'The House Always Wins' ending sees House survive, albeit immortalized in a computer, and annex New Vegas – effectively dismantling every other faction.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.