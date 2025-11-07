Hideo Kojima says new sci-fi show Pluribus from Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan is "absolutely incredible" and "Vince really is a genius"

Famed video game creator Hideo Kojima is known for his intricate, boundary pushing games, but he's got a second reputation as a keen critic of film and television. Now, with Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul creator Vince Gilligan's new sci-fi show Pluribus hitting Apple TV Plus, Kojima is offering some serious praise for the Rhea Seehorn starring series, calling it "absolutely incredible."

"I finally got to watch the first episode of Vince Gilligan’s long-awaited new series Pluribus! Oh my god - this is incredible. Absolutely incredible," reads Kojima's gushing review, posted on his social media. "It pulls you in right from the opening scene. Vince really is a genius! It's still too early to tell, but… could this be Vince Gilligan's take on Invasion of the Body Snatchers? Jack Finney's Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1955) was a meta reflection of Cold War–era fears - of invasion and totalitarianism. Could Pluribus be a satire of America today - of social media and division? Can't wait to see more."

Pluribus tells the story of a world where all humans are connected in a hivemind - though Rhea Seehorn's Carol remains independent. Indeed, it's not unlike the concept of Invasion of the Body Snatchers, a film that has been remade multiple times. It's about an alien invasion in which humans are subverted by a parasitic alien species who take over human bodies one-by-one.

Kojima's not the only one who found Pluribus fascinating and gripping, with our own reviewer calling it "easily one of the year's best dramas."

Pluribus season 1 is streaming on Apple TV from November 7. For more, check out our guide to the most exciting upcoming movies, and the best Apple TV shows.