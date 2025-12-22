Hideo Kojima says KPop Demon Hunters was "so good" and that he "ended up bawling [his] eyes out"

Hideo Kojima is back with his Twitter movie reviews, and he has high praise for Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters.

"I started watching "KPop Demon Hunters" on a whim, got totally hooked, and ended up bawling my eyes out by the end," Kojima wrote. "It was just so good."

KPop Demon Hunters, written by directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, alongside Danya Jimenez and Hannah McMechan, follows a girl group known as Huntr/x, who protect the world from demonic entities with the power of their voice. They end up facing off against the Saja boys, a rival boy band who are secretly – you guessed it – demons. The voice cast includes Arden Cho, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Ahn Hyo-seop, Ken Jeong, and Lee Byung-hun.

KPop Demon Hunters is Netflix's most-watched original movie ever, clocking in at a whopping 365 million views and counting. To capitalize on the film's massive success, Sony and Netflix swiftly worked out a deal to make KPop Demon Hunters 2 is on the way – but, uh, it's not arriving until 2029.

Kojima might be a video game mogul, but he's also one of our favorite movie critics. It's pretty easy to tell when he doesn't particularly care for a movie, and that's usually when he says that he watched, or is watching the film, without any follow-up. However, he wrote some 200 words about Avatar: Fire and Ash, saying that it "gave me renewed pride and courage as we look toward the future."

KPop Demon Hunters is streaming on Netflix now. You can fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best Netflix movies.