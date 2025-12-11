James Cameron "can't wait" to see the Godzilla Minus One sequel, and he even wants to get involved: "If [Takashi Yamazaki] gets a bit behind, I can come and do some second unit"

James Cameron can hardly contain his excitement for Godzilla Minus Zero – so much so that he's even offered to help out on set.

"I can't wait to see Minus Two," Cameron said during an introduction for Avatar: Fire and Ash in Japan, where he was joined on stage by director Takashi Yamazaki (of course, he was referring to Minus Zero). You can see the clip below.

"Yamazaki-san came here from the set early just to be here, so I'm deeply honored by that and I offered that, if he gets a little bit behind, I can come and do some second unit," he continued.

"You'll end up taking my job from me if you do!" Yamazaki joked. "I'm sure you've got it under control," Cameron laughed.

James Cameron says he's excited for Godzilla Minus Zero (which he called "Minus Two") and offers to help Yamazaki out with filming if he gets 'a little bit behind'. pic.twitter.com/vHx2kC1dTgDecember 11, 2025

Released in 2023, Godzilla Minus One is set in post-war Japan and follows former kamikaze pilot Kōichi Shikishima (Ryunosuke Kamiki) who, plagued by survivor's guilt, ends up fighting against Godzilla with the crew of his mine removal ship. It was the first non-English-language movie to win the Oscar for Best Visual Effects.

The sequel is due to be released in late 2026. Kamiki is reportedly set to return as Kōichi, alongside Minami Hamabe as Noriko, Kōichi's love interest. Absolutely nothing about the plot has been revealed yet, so the movie is still shrouded in mystery.

As for Cameron, his next movie is Avatar 3, officially titled Avatar: Fire and Ash. Jake and Neytiri are set to face a new challenge in the form of the Mangkwan, a Na'vi tribe working with Jake's nemesis Quaritch.

Avatar: Fire and Ash arrives in theaters on December 19. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other biggest upcoming movies on the way.