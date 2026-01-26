Spider-Man director Sam Raimi reveals he tried to make a Batman film but "couldn’t get the rights"

It sounds like Sam Raimi is still interested in making a DC movie

Director of the beloved 00s Spider-Man trilogy Sam Raimi has admitted that he once thought about switching sides from Marvel to DC to direct a Batman movie.

“I love Batman. I tried to make a Batman film. I couldn't get the rights," said the Evil Dead helmer to Movie Web. "I love The Shadow. I also couldn't get the rights to that one. Superman's always been one of my favorites. Yeah, there's a tremendous amount of DC characters that I love." It is not clear what type of Batman film Raimi wanted to make, or why he couldn't get the rights to direct a DC adaptation.

