Spider-Man director Sam Raimi reveals he tried to make a Batman film but "couldn’t get the rights"

Director of the beloved 00s Spider-Man trilogy Sam Raimi has admitted that he once thought about switching sides from Marvel to DC to direct a Batman movie.

“I love Batman. I tried to make a Batman film. I couldn't get the rights," said the Evil Dead helmer to Movie Web. "I love The Shadow. I also couldn't get the rights to that one. Superman's always been one of my favorites. Yeah, there's a tremendous amount of DC characters that I love." It is not clear what type of Batman film Raimi wanted to make, or why he couldn't get the rights to direct a DC adaptation.

However, it sounds as though the director is still interested in the DC universe. "It would just take the writers to come up with an original story based on their character, that's true to the character and part of their real universe," said Raimi, "not something that disappoints the fans, but something that's based on the fans love of the character and brings out the best moment of those characters and their proper conflicts, or the right challenges for the right hero. If it was a story that had a real journey for that particular individual. Then I'd love to make the movie."

Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy shaped the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it and made waves for superhero movies as a whole. Then, 15 years after Spider-Man 3 was released, Raimi notably returned to Marvel to direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Despite him saying he would never return to direct a possible Spider-Man 4, the filmmaker isn't ruling out superhero movies forever.

Now that James Gunn and Peter Safran are leading DC Studios, it seems as though the company is exploring DC Comics' wide and illustrious collection of characters more than ever before, with projects based on Batman hero Robin and villain Clayface on the way. Who knows, perhaps now is as good a time as ever for Raimi to finally join DC.

Next up for the caped crusader, we'll see Robert Pattinson's Bat return in The Batman 2, followed by Gunn's The Brave and the Bold. For more on Marvel Phase 6 and DCU: Chapter One, check out our guide to the best upcoming superhero movies.