Sam Raimi would be open to making a Spider-Man sequel, after all

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before. After assuring that he was content with the torch being passed to a new generation of creatives bringing a different Spider-Man to the screen, director of the Tobey Maguire-led trilogy, Sam Raimi, appears to have had a change of heart.

During an interview with the Associated Press about his new film, Send Help, Raimi was asked whether there really was no chance of him returning to give the wall-crawling menace he brought to the screen a fourth attempt. The only concern for Raimi, however, is how that could affect another webhead on the other side of the Spider-Verse, with Tom Holland as the current Spidey.

"I think the kids would like to see [Tobey's Spider-Man]," Raimi explained. "Right now, Marvel is very successful on their own tangent with their own Spider-Man, where he is involved with The Avengers and the other superheroes.” In Raimi’s eyes, at least, even with Maguire making a comeback alongside Holland and Andrew Garfield, now wouldn’t be the time to bring back his hero, but that’s not to say he wouldn’t turn the chance down, apparently.

"I don’t think it makes sense right now to break up that great, successful run they're having, just to allow me to make another Spider-Man movie," he added. "I'd love to. The day might come, and I’d love to do it.”



Well, there you go. What was seemingly off the table a matter of days ago might just be back on it. Even so, given the current state of the MCU, throwing a standalone story revisiting Maguire’s arachnid-themed alter-ego might be a bit much. For now, we can look forward to seeing Tom Holland’s webslinger return in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, set for release on 31 July 2026. Before that, though, why not check out our ranking of every Spider-Man film here.