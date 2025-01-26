Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane says the upcoming Marvel series will have some big differences from the original Netflix show.

"There is more fun in the moments with these characters and a lot less navel-gazing than before," he says in the new issue of SFX magazine, which features Daredevil: Born Again on the cover and hits newsstands on January 29.

"The earlier show, at its best, was fantastic. At its worst, it was two characters in a room talking about what a hero is. I felt that had been done. I'm not taking swipes. I just didn't want to hear characters grousing about their lot in life. I wanted to see them doing things.”

One of the major changes he made was with the pace of scenes, Scardapane says, referencing his time on The Punisher. "One of our edicts was longer scenes," he recalls. "You had these long five-page scenes of characters hashing it out in order to make space between these massive action sequences. The way stuff has evolved since then, we're able to do big action sequences at a lot more pace.

"I really feel that Netflix's Daredevil, which I know in my blood, was much more noir, and this show is more New York crime story," he continues. "It has elements of The Sopranos and King Of New York. There's a feeling for those classic '90s crime tales. It has a pace and a scope that, for a lot of reasons, Netflix wasn't able to do. They were very dark, cinematically, not necessarily story-wise, although there were some dark elements. We're much darker."

Not a subscriber to SFX? Then head on over here to get the latest issues sent directly to your home/device!

Daredevil: Born Again releases on March 4 in the US and March 5 in the UK. Read more in the latest issue of SFX magazine, which will be available from Wednesday, January 29. Check out the Daredevil: Born Again cover to look for on newsstands below...

Sign up to the SFX Newsletter Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors