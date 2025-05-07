Charlie Cox "pushed back" against a Daredevil: Born Again episode that became a fan favorite: "Everyone's taste is different"

Charlie Cox has revealed he "didn't like" one episode that made it into Daredevil: Born Again, but admits it has since become a fan favorite.

Amid the backdrop of an unprecedented creative overhaul that saw its original writers and directors depart in 2023, Daredevil: Born Again brought in showrunner Dario Scardapane to oversee a new direction.

While some episodes were reshot and other material changed or enhanced, one entry – the fifth episode that sees Matt Murdock caught in the middle of a bank heist – remained completely untouched.

"We shot that before the strike. That was part of the original, and just for my money, I wasn’t into it," Cox told The Playlist.

"I didn't like it. It was my least favorite of the episodes, and I kind of pushed back against it as much as I felt was possible. I said, 'I don’t believe in a bank heist in 2025. That feels like a 1970s game. Too much technology these days for that to work.' And also, I didn’t think the actual device used for the theft was sophisticated enough."

Despite Cox's protestations, there was plenty of chatter about the episode's quality upon release. Even in my own Daredevil: Born Again review, I sung its praises, describing it as resembling "an incredibly strong single comic issue."

"I really pushed back on the episode, and yet I hear from so many people that they love that episode," Cox commented. "So, it just goes to show you just don't know. It's so subjective. Everyone's taste is different. And I've heard that that episode is one of the highest-rated. Internally, when they do their ratings, it's one of the highest-rated Disney shows that they've had."

Despite initial doubts, Cox is going forward with the revamped creative team – including directors Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson – as part of Daredevil: Born Again season 2, which is now filming.

Given how the Daredevil: Born Again season 1 ending went down, fans are anticipating at least some of the Defenders rocking up to help The Man Without Fear wrestle control of Hell's Kitchen and Manhattan away from Mayor Fisk – and a recent Instagram post from Jessica Jones actor Krysten Ritter has only fueled the flames in that regard.

