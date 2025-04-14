Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter just shared a new photo of Charlie Cox on her Instagram, and Marvel fans are wondering if this means a Daredevil: Born Again cameo is on the way
Krysten Ritter could be hinting at a Defenders reunion
Krysten Ritter is adding further fuel to the Defenders reunion rumors fire with a new Instagram story featuring former (and maybe future?) co-star Charlie Cox.
"All the cool kids are reading RETREAT!" she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo, which you can see below, of Cox wearing a pair of sunglasses and holding Ritter's new novel.
Charlie Cox in a new shared picture via Krysten Ritter's Instagram pic.twitter.com/TT4nVvZcfeApril 13, 2025
There have been plenty of rumors about Jessica Jones making her MCU debut in Daredevil: Born Again, the most recent of which were prompted by her touching down in New York City right when season 2 filming kicked off.
It seems like Ritter would be down to throw on the character's signature leather jacket and return to the role, too. Late last year, Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum said that he'd love to see Jessica Jones return to the small screen, to which Ritter responded, "Brad Winderbaum said that? That’s really exciting to hear. Isn’t that the guy who makes the call? Come on, Brad! Let’s get it going. Let’s do it. I’ll be ready."
The actor played Jessica, a former superhero who gives it all up to run a private detective agency after she accidentally kills someone, for three seasons of the Netflix series. The show aired between 2015 and 2019, and in that time she also appeared in other shows in the Defenders Saga, which meant she crossed paths with Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and, of course, Matt Murdock.
Retreat is Ritter's second novel after her 2017 debut, Bonfire. It's a twisty thriller that follows a con artist as she worms her way into a wealthy socialite's life, to deadly consequences.
The Daredevil: Born Again season 1 finale airs this week on Disney Plus. Stay in the loop with our Daredevil: Born Again release schedule and our Daredevil: Born Again season 1 review.
