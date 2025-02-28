Marvel fans are convinced Jessica Jones will return in Daredevil: Born Again season 2, but there might be another reason Krysten Ritter is in NYC

Marvel fans are convinced Krysten Ritter will be returning as Jessica Jones in Daredevil: Born Again season 2 – but they might not be right.

The speculation comes after Ritter shared on her Instagram that she was heading to New York City. Born Again season 2 is set to start production today (February 28), so it would seem like a Defenders reunion could be in the works.

However, it looks like there's another explanation for Ritter's presence in NYC. According to Deadline, Ritter is in the city to film a guest role on sequel series Dexter: Resurrection. She will play Mia Lapierre, a sommelier who is potentially concealing a dark secret.

Ritter played Jessica Jones in all three seasons of the Netflix show, as well as the Defenders team-up series. Although Charlie Cox's Daredevil has been seen again in the MCU ahead of his own new show, Ritter's Jessica has yet to reappear.

"One hundred percent. I am ready, and I would, of course, be there in a heartbeat," Ritter said last year about a Marvel return. "She's a character who I absolutely love, and she was a part of my life for so long. I played that character for five years, and she's a character who's very important to me and many women and men."

Daredevil: Born Again arrives in a double season premiere on Disney Plus this March 4 in the UK, and March 5 in the US.

