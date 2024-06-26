Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter would return to Marvel "in a heartbeat"

Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter is up for reprising the role in the MCU and says she'd return "in a heartbeat".

"One hundred percent. I am ready, and I would, of course, be there in a heartbeat," Ritter told The Hollywood Reporter when asked if she was open for a return. "She’s a character who I absolutely love, and she was a part of my life for so long. I played that character for five years, and she’s a character who’s very important to me and many women and men."

"If the opportunity calls, I may or may not have an extra jacket already," she added, laughing, referring to Jessica Jones' signature leather jacket.

Ritter played the superpowered private investigator for three seasons of Jessica Jones between 2015 and 2019, as well as the 2017 spin-off The Defenders, which saw her team up with Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist.

Marvel recently confirmed that Jessica Jones and Netflix's other series in the Defenders Saga were officially canon in the MCU, so the potential return of Jessica Jones could be on the cards. Charlie Cox's Daredevil made his MCU debut in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, before appearing in the Disney Plus shows She-Hulk and Echo, and he's set to take the lead in his own show, Daredevil: Born Again, next year.

Next up for Marvel, however, is Deadpool 3, officially titled Deadpool & Wolverine. The first MCU movie since The Marvels will see the titular heroes team up to carry out a TVA mission that will alter the history of the Marvel universe.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in UK cinemas on July 25 and US theaters on July 26. While we wait, make sure you're up to date with the MCU with our guide to the story so far in Marvel Phase 5 and a look at what's still to come in Marvel Phase 6.